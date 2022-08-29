OTC Markets Group Welcomes United Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced United Bancshares, Inc. UBOH, the financial holding company of The Union Bank Company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. United Bancshares, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

United Bancshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "UBOH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables U.S. regional and community banks to lower the cost and complexity of being a public company. Through streamlined market standards tailored for banks, OTCQX provides transparent trading, visibility and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited for the opportunity to trade through OTCQX," said Brian D. Young, President and CEO of United Bancshares, Inc. "To have a platform for our valued shareholders to freely access and trade in United Bancshares is part of our continued commitment to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities and builds on the foundation of continued success of United Bancshares."

Raymond James acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About United Bancshares, Inc.

United Bancshares, Inc. is the financial holding company of The Union Bank Company ("Union Bank") headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio with over $1 billion in assets and twenty offices in Northwest and Central Ohio. Founded in 1904, Union Bank provides a full variety of consumer, residential, small business, commercial, agricultural, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, and insurance services. Union Bank also provides a comprehensive list of digital banking services to support the needs of consumers and businesses from any location. Details about our banking services are available on our website: http://theubank.com/.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com