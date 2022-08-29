Submit Release
AN2 Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced that Eric Easom, President and CEO will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Details of the event is as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, 2022

  • An on-demand presentation from Eric Easom, President and CEO will be available beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. E.T.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. AN2 is developing epetraborole, a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria, known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT: 
Anne Bowdidge 
ir@an2therapeutics.com


