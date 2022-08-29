View Smart Windows Selected for Phase Two of The Interlock, a Large-Scale, Mixed-Use Project Developed by SJC Ventures in Atlanta

ATLANTA and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. VIEW , the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows have been selected for phase two of The Interlock, a $750 million mixed-use property being developed by SJC Ventures in the emerging West Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. The project is SJC Ventures' second with View Smart Windows, following the successful installation at phase one of The Interlock, a walkable nearby nine-acre mixed-use project, which outperformed the market and received the Distinguished Achievement Award from real estate trade publication Commercial Property Executive in 2019.



At phase two of The Interlock, View Smart Windows will enclose all offices, creating a healthier and more sustainable environment for occupants. The windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, will maximize natural light and views of downtown West Midtown while ensuring thermal comfort and energy efficiency.

"The vibe at The Interlock is all about tech, sustainability, and natural light. View doubles down on all of those attributes," said Jeff Garrison, principal at SJC Ventures. "The tenant feedback and market reaction to the View installation at phase one were both so positive, it made including the technology in phase two an easy decision."

Continuous access to daylight and views has been proven to deliver material health benefits to office workers. In one recent study , people working in an office with View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches and slept 37 minutes longer each night compared to those working in a comparable office with standard windows and blinds. View Smart Windows also reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20 percent.

"View makes it possible for people to work comfortably right next to the windows all day," said Garrison. "In a tight market, it's amenities like this that allow us to attract top-tier tenants who are looking to take their office environment to the next level."

With numerous new developments and its close proximity to Georgia Tech, West Midtown in Atlanta has become one of the nation's premier markets for technology companies, with major tenants such as Microsoft leasing space.

"The West Midtown area has become a hotbed office market in Atlanta, and we're excited to enable The Interlock to stand out in the region," said Kyle Smith, Vice President with View. "SJC Ventures saw the value of View right away, and then went on to realize it with an asset that outperformed the local market. We're excited to work with them once again to replicate that success."

Phase two of The Interlock is slated to open in early 2024 and will offer 275,000 square feet of commercial space and 180,000 square feet of creative office space, plus 670 beds for Georgia Tech student housing. It's easy to imagine future employees, residents and visitors enjoying views of the vibrant streetscape of Atlanta's West Midtown neighborhood through View Smart Windows.

View Smart Windows are already installed in more than 40 million square feet of properties. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the largest investment to address climate change in U.S. history, extends the Investment Tax Credit to include smart windows, and is expected to accelerate mass adoption of the technology.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that deliver optimal human experiences in buildings. We revolutionized something that hadn't changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Windows and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures, while improving energy-efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. View's products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. Learn more at www.view.com.

About The Interlock

Developed by SJC Ventures, phase one of The Interlock is a nine-acre mixed-use property that is walkable from end-to-end. With a carefully curated and versatile mix of tenants, The Interlock boasts 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 luxury apartments and 18 townhomes, 70 single family homes and the 161-room Bellyard, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Phase two, under construction now, will include a 42,500-square-foot Publix grocery store and an additional 186,000 square feet of office, 40,000 square feet of retail space and Georgia Tech student housing.

The development's other amenity-rich elements include the public Highline Park, the first Puttshack in the nation and Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), a 38,000-square-foot rooftop consisting of a full-service Restaurant, a 1,200-square-foot resort-style Pool and cabanas, an outdoor bar and gathering Grove, and a 150-person covered event pavilion. The Interlock also houses a 50,000-square-foot incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork's co-working space.

Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta, The Interlock offers unparalleled entertainment and dining options and is ideally situated within a 5-minute walk to everything in the heart of West Midtown. Learn more at www.TheInterlockAtl.com.

