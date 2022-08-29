Rising Gynaecological Problems Cases & Awareness of Treatment Methods Promoting the Sales of Devices for Endometrial Ablation | Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sales of endometrial ablation devices is currently valued at over US$ 1 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.



The endometrial lining of the uterus is removed or destroyed during an endometrial ablation operation to treat heavy monthly bleeding. The endometrial ablation devices market is anticipated to develop at a faster rate than average over the forecast period due to factors such as rising menorrhagia prevalence, increased awareness of endometrial ablation, and rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures.

Development of the market is aided by additional factors such as endometrial ablation's technological advancement and its advantages over surgical techniques. Endometrial ablation also has several benefits over other surgical procedures, including speedier recovery, less pain, minimum invasion, and shorter operation times.

These elements contribute to an increase in endometrial ablation demand globally. However, strict government rules for endometrial ablation device approval and endometrial ablation risks are anticipated to restrain market expansion to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Radiofrequency ablation equipment currently accounts for the largest market share among all the technologies and is projected to maintain its dominance over the coming years as well.

Due to improvements in endometrial ablation technologies that do not require a lot of space and can therefore be employed in clinics, the clinics segment currently accounts for the most revenue generation.

Due to its large population, rising demand for minimally-invasive treatments, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of endometrial ablation procedures, Asia Pacific offers profitable potential for market participants selling endometrial ablation equipment.

Sales of endometrial ablation devices are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027.

Segments of Endometrial Ablation Devices Industry Research

By Product : Radiofrequency Endometrial Ablation Cryoablation Hydrothermal Ablation Thermal Balloon Ablation Hysteroscopy Devices

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

The market is quite competitive because there are numerous domestic and international firms. Major businesses are using a variety of growth strategies to capture a substantial portion of the market, including new product development, product differentiation strategies, financing, etc.

For instance, Cooper Surgical purchased AEGEA Medical and its MaraTM Water Vapor Ablation System in February 2021.

Competitive Landscape



A majority of manufacturers are concentrating on purchasing technologies created by rivals to expand their product line. Despite the market for endometrial ablation devices being consolidated, new competitors are entering it by releasing a variety of endometrial ablation products and accessories.

For over US$ 350 million , Medtronic plc purchased Smith & Nephew's gynaecological division in 2016. Through this agreement, Medtronic acquired TRUCLEAR System, a crucial gynaecological product from Smith & Nephew.

, Medtronic plc purchased Smith & Nephew's gynaecological division in 2016. Through this agreement, Medtronic acquired TRUCLEAR System, a crucial gynaecological product from Smith & Nephew. In 2019, following Aveta's FDA approval, ShangBay Capital LLC and Aethan Capital, Inc. organized a US$ 13 million equity funding round for Meditrina Inc. This illustrates the market for hysteroscopy systems' growth potential during the anticipated term.

Rising Cases of Endometriosis Driving Demand for Endometrial Ablation Devices

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 11% of American women experience endometriosis, which causes inflammation when the tissue reacts to a woman's monthly menstrual cycle variations.



According to this data, the nation's growing medical cases and sizable patient pool are driving market expansion.

Patient health outcomes and safety are of the utmost significance in the United States, and numerous initiatives have been formed to raise healthcare quality and cut costs. Another driver fueling the market's expansion in the United States is its high healthcare spending.

