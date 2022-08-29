Mother-daughter duo opens quilt store and BERNINA dealership in Avon, IN–Grand Opening three-day celebration starts September 1

AVON, Ind., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mother-daughter team of Darlene Phillips and Katie Dynes has dreamed of opening a brick-and-mortar quilt shop and BERNINA dealership for many years in their hometown area of Avon, Indiana. Today, their dream shop, "Love It Sew Shop," is just about ready for its Grand Opening next weekend. The team is stocking the shelves with fabric, thread, and notions and setting up BERNINA and bernette sewing and long arm machines to prepare for their Grand Opening three-day celebration on September 1-3, 2022, starting at 10 a.m.



The "Love It Sew Shop" is located at 7270 E. US HWY 36, Suite 104 in Avon, IN 46123

"We will be bursting at the 'seams' with giveaways, door prizes, refreshments, and deals –including 20 percent off everything (except machines) –to help us celebrate our dream coming true of opening a shop," said Katie.

"I've been quilting for over 30 years, and I am excited to share the joy I find in it with others," said Darlene.

The shop will carry the full line of BERNINA and bernette sewing machines, embroidery designs and threads, fabric, notions, books patterns, etc. There will be a dedicated classroom for classes and workshops.

"In addition, we will have BERNINA long arm machines on display, including the Q16 with a studio frame, the Q20 with a sit-down table, and the Q24 with Q-Matic on a 12-foot frame for customers to test drive or rent to quilt their quilts," said Darlene.

The duo had been operating a BERNINA dealership and online fabric store out of Darlene's basement for a few years. They pivoted their business model during Covid and began making and selling face masks on Etsy.

"After a quilt store in our area went out of business a few years ago, we knew our community needed a new quilt shop, so we started saving our money," said Katie. "We found a building to buy, but the deal fell through," she said. The team then decided to buy land and design and build a 4,000-square-foot shop instead–a process that will take a while.

"We are currently working with an architect, engineer, and builder to build our dream shop, but it will take some time, and we do not want to put our dreams on hold any longer. So, we found a place to lease until it gets built, and we are thrilled to be opening our shop on September 1," said Katie.

"This has been a dream of ours for many years, and I'm excited for it to finally come to come to fruition finally and to bring the art of quilting back to our community."

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cafaf13-416c-454e-bc00-15fe717627b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b4b60ac-7d69-4bc5-a276-e689e976e550

Fallon Cryer fcryer@beedance.co