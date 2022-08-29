TAT Together With Leading Corporations Launching TAGTHAi Pass – Thailand Digital Travel Pass

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with 5 leading corporations; including AIS, TRUE, Kasikorn Bank, ThaiBev, and Dusit Thani, had launched the TAGTHAi Pass – a Thai digital travel pass. With the aim to bolster Thailand's tourism industry by providing an added sales and distribution channel to create more opportunities for tourism operators to earn income by gaining more access to travelers worldwide and also provide travelers with a convenient tool when traveling in Thailand.

TAGTHAi Pass is Thailand's first digital pass for tourism. Travelers can use the Pass from the TAGTHAi application (available on both iOS & Android) . The TAGTHAi application is a one-stop tourism service platform for traveling in Thailand. Provide travelers with the travel pass, travel tips, and emergency contact service.

The TAGTHAi Pass allows tourists to access a variety of selected tourism services—especially those recommended by locals. These include attractions, restaurants, massage & spa, unique local activities, and many more. The all-in-one travel Pass gives travelers the benefits and offers that can be redeemed by scanning the unique QR code on the application. With TAGTHAi Pass, travelers can enjoy sightseeings, activities, and dining experiences in Thailand's top travel cities–including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and more cities to be launched.

Once registered to the TAGTHAi app, travelers will be able to access their ‘Essential Pass' which allows them to redeem all offers free of charge, including a free tourist SIM card with 7-day internet data and a special exchange rate at 400 Kasikorn Bank exchange booths. Should travelers like to explore more in the city, they can purchase TAGTHAi ‘City Pass' to get access to all the attractions and experiences in each city included in the Pass without any additional charge. Last but not least, travelers can download the TAGTHAi app on Apple Store or Play Store before flying to Thailand and redeem the Essential Pass' benefits once landed to start their seamless travel experience. Download TAGTHAi App at https://bit.ly/3RLuOUc

