Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Molecular Partners AG MOLN shares.

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Molecular Partners AG have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2022. NASDAQ: MOLN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 25, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Molecular Partners AG in connection with its initial public offering (the "IPO"). The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA, that waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep, that as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Those who purchased Molecular Partners AG MOLN shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


