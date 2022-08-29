The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) Announces a Chief of Staff

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) announced its first full time employee, Melissa L. Lindler, as Chief of Staff. Ms. Lindler comes to SCRC with more than 20 years of experience with government and nonprofit entities. Most recently, she served as the Director for the Office of Business Opportunities for the City of Columbia, South Carolina. There, she led the capital city’s efforts to assist small, minority, and women-owned businesses obtain success with the use of lending programs, training, and technical assistance offered through the Office of Business Opportunities.

Ms. Lindler is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Master of Public Administration. She has also earned graduate certificates from Indiana University and Purdue University in Public Management.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity and I look forward to using my passion and past experience to further SCRC’s mission to combat persistent poverty in the Southeast Crescent region,” Ms. Lindler said.

SCRC Federal Co-chair Jennifer Clyburn Reed also looks forward to advancing SCRC’s mission with resourceful and qualified staff. “I’m pleased to have Ms. Lindler on board. As our first employee, she sets the standard for what SCRC needs moving forward.”

###

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 435 counties of the seven-state region.

