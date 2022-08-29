Matcha Market to Observer Firm Development Throughout 2022 – 2030 | Nestlé, ITO EN, LTD., Encha, Unilever

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.75 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for healthy superfoods

Increasing awareness about health benefits of matcha tea combined with unique flavor is a significant factor driving global matcha market revenue growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global matcha market size was USD 2.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health and wellness awareness among people. The market for superfoods is mostly driven by health and wellbeing, but emphasis is now more on advantages of mental health compared to physical health. For instance, matcha is becoming more and more popular as it is a superfood known to have a calming impact superior to that of coffee without jitteriness, spikes, and crashes typically associated with caffeine. Moreover, demand for matcha among health-conscious consumers and tea aficionados is expected to increase at a rapid rate, driving market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Matcha Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Matcha industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Matcha market along with crucial statistical data about the Matcha market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 02 August 2021, Ito En and Taiyo International partnered to supply matcha for food, beverage, and supplement industries in North America. As a part of this partnership, Taiyo is introducing Ito En’s ceremonial matcha to its existing portfolio of culinary organic matcha powder and ceremonial matcha powder.

The natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Main factor driving demand for matcha tea from organic sources is growing interest in natural and organic products. When compared to non-organic, conventional matcha, organic matcha is also said to contain more nutrients and flavors. Since they don't include pesticides or preservatives, organic components preserve authenticity of food items. Sales of organic matcha will keep accelerating during the forecast period as demand for natural goods grows.

The culinary segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of culinary-grade matcha are being driven by rising demand for plant-based components in packaged food items. In addition, demand for matcha will continue to be driven by sales of packaged food items such as savory snacks, ready-to-drink drinks, and baked goods in the coming years. Furthermore, matcha's distinct flavor and anti-inflammatory qualities are promoting its use in various culinary preparations owing to these elements, hence culinary grade matcha is expected to become the most popular grade.

The regular tea segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to its nutritional advantages. Matcha is expected to become more widely consumed as regular tea, which will increase matcha market demand and hence, revenue growth. Matcha includes EGCg, which attributed to its antioxidant properties, lowering risk of cancer. L-Theanine, which is present in it and helps with memory and focus, is present. Revenue growth of this segment is expected to be driven by increased consumer spending power as well as matcha's superior efficiency against infections and viruses compared to conventional green tea. All these factors are driving revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

The AOI Tea Company, aiya-THE TEA, Nestlé, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Unilever, ITO EN, LTD., Marukyu-Koyamaen, Encha, Tenzo Tea Inc., Green Foods Corporation, and Hain Celestial.

Emergen Research has segmented the global matcha market based on application, thickness, application, end-use, and region:

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural

Conventional

Grade Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ceremonial

Classic

Café

Culinary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Regular Tea

Matcha Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Matcha market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Matcha market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Matcha market.

Radical Highlights of the Matcha Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Matcha market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Matcha market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

