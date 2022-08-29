MACAU, August 29 - 【DST】“Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” will commence in early September The glamorous roadshow draws travelers to Macao for National Day holiday

As the regular measures of pandemic prevention resume in Macao, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government is reactivating a succession of offline marketing initiatives such as the signature “Macao Weeks” mega roadshows. As the first of the series this year, the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” will dazzle Gate 5 of Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao from 8 – 12 September. Spotlighting the diverse “tourism +” experiences offered by Macao as a safe and glamorous destination, the event aims to draw Mainland residents to Macao for travel and spending in the upcoming National Day Golden Week and holidays for tourism and economic revival.

Opening on 8 September

Engaging several local governmental entities, enterprises and commerce associations, the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao will be the seventh event of its kind following the previous Macao Weeks held in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Chongqing. As a major highlight, a mega roadshow will start on 8 September to enliven Gate 5 of Olympic Sailing Centre in the Southern District of Qingdao until 12 September. The five-day roadshow will showcase Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more.

Splendid showcase of “Tourism +” in mega roadshow

There will be different themed zones/booths as follows: “Journey to Explore Macao”; MAK MAK Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; Macao Good Shop; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by pertinent integrated tourism enterprises and airline company. A tourist information counter will offer Macao travel tips.

Spectators can enjoy wonderful performances at the main stage on schedule. Macao Tourism Mascot “MAK MAK” will perform to “Soar with MAK MAK”, a song produced in Macao. Other performances include modern dance in sparkling light, motorsport-themed street dance, as well as special dance and singing performances presented by integrated tourism enterprises. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will also greet Qingdao residents and visitors at the themed zones.

Debut of MAK MAK House of Wonder – giant gashapon machine installation

Several booths will be upgraded at the roadshow. Under the theme of “Colorful Macao”, the zone “Journey to Explore Macao” will highlight the monthly city highlights from September to December under the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign for Qingdao residents and visitors to experience the dazzling glamour of Macao’s events. Spectators can also experience the thrill of motorsport in the interactive game of motor-racing simulators, newly offered at the themed zone “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”.

Gifts will be given out in the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao. As one of the major backdrops for social media check-ins at the roadshow, the installation resembling a giant gashapon machine at MAK MAK House of Wonder will be designed after Macao’s famous attraction – Guia Lighthouse. Spectators can redeem gifts at MAK MAK House of Wonder by check-ins and collecting stamps.

Abundant travel offers

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses will present over RMB-86-million special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms. The organizer also rolls out an extensive promotional campaign for the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao on various online and offline platforms while leveraging the wide influence of travel KOLs from the Mainland.

Creative gastronomic promotion — Taste of Macao in Qingdao

The Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao will roll out a gastronomic promotion entitled “Taste of Macao” for locals to enjoy Macao’s unique delicacies. It will offer a window onto Macao’s vibrant offer as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Presentation Seminar will foster cooperation and widen range of visitors

Leveraging the Macao Week, MGTO will hold a destination presentation seminar on 9 September to present the strengths of Macao’s tourism industry to Qingdao’s tourism office members of the trade and media. Industry delegates from both sides can connect and discuss business opportunities at the seminar. Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will also present the latest overview of the Cooperation Zone and Hengqin’s tourism resources.

Strict compliance with pandemic guidelines

During the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao, the units involved will rigorously follow the COVID guidelines issued by Qingdao’s public health authorities and make appropriate arrangements for the activities to support pandemic prevention. All participants must adhere to the arrangements for pandemic prevention. In addition, visitors are advised to complete the formalities for entry and pandemic prevention before visiting Macao and adhere to pandemic prevention guidelines issued by the Macao SAR Government during their stay.

More information about the Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdaoare successively released on MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.