DSEDJ appeals for making better preparation for the start of the new academic year

MACAU, August 29 - The new academic year is approaching. The DSEDJ calls on parents and students to prepare for school opening as soon as possible and pay close attention to the latest information about traffic, weather and epidemic prevention released by the SAR government.

Epidemic prevention measures for students and teaching staff before school opening

In order to ensure the health and safety of teachers and students, the DSEDJ announced in early August that students and teaching staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools were required to return to their usual place of residence (Macao, Zhuhai or Zhongshan) 10 days before the first day of the new academic year. They also have to present a nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours (3 days) on the school opening day. In order to facilitate their booking for the test, "COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Test Booking System for Teachers and Students" ( https://app.ssm.gov.mo/studentrnabook ) has been opened. It is necessary for all teachers and students to make an appointment in advance. It is suggested that they should not arrive the test station too early (over 30 minutes earlier) or too late to avoid big crowds. The test result cannot be used to cross the border, nor can it be used as regular testing for key working groups. Cross-border students and teaching staff only need to undergo a nucleic acid test in Zhuhai or Zhongshan; there is no need for them to come back to Macao to do the test again. In addition, faculty and students of tertiary education institutions and teaching staff of non-tertiary education schools have to present to the institution or school a certificate of completion of the entire course of vaccination against COVID-19, or show a proof of negative result of nucleic acid test for COVID-19 within 7 days every week.

Call on teachers and students to get vaccinated

In order to protect the health of themselves, their families and the public, the DSEDJ strongly urges pupils who have reached the age of 3 to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Eligible teachers and students should also complete the full course of the COVID-19 vaccination and a booster shot as soon as possible.

Plan the route to school early

It is expected that the traffic will be busy in various districts of Macao during the first week of the new academic year in September, the DSEDJ calls on parents and students to plan their route to school on the school opening day as soon as possible and leave home early. They should also pay more attention to the latest announcements about road use, public transportation, arrangements for going through the customs at various border control points issued by government departments. If a student takes a school bus, parents should fully communicate with the school or the school bus driver in advance to understand the pick-up arrangements on that day and teach their children to pay attention to the safety of the bus ride. The DSEDJ will also communicate closely with the traffic management department to ensure a smooth school opening day.

Stay alert during stormy seasons

In addition, as Macao is still in the typhoon and rainstorm season in September, parents and students should remain vigilant at all times and pay attention to news about weather and traffic before going out. If classes are suspended due to bad weather, schools will keep the gate and school premises open, arrange for staff to take care of the students who have arrived at school and provide them with appropriate educational activities. Parents do not need to rush to fetch their kids from school. If a student is late or absent due to force majeure, the school is advised to flexibly handle it according to the actual situation.

Before the beginning of the new academic year, the DSEDJ holds a meeting with schools to explain the specific arrangements for school opening, including: paying attention to students' physical and mental health, epidemic prevention measures, the topic of "The First Lesson of the New Academic Year” as well as exchange ideas with schools. The DSEDJ will send staff to schools on the school opening day to understand the situation, maintain close communication with schools, continue to work with schools and parents to jointly provide students with a safe and excellent learning environment, so that students can increase their knowledge, develop their potential and enjoy their campus life.