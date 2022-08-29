Adhesive Equipment Market to grow at a 4.98% CAGR by 2028: Global Size, Share, Industry Growth and Latest Trends

Adhesive Equipment Market1

Adhesives are known to be material that is formed by the combination of two or more liquid or semi-liquid substances.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesive Equipment market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the market and abundant related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The market report assists the business intake better decisions for winning future planning in terms of current and future trends in a particular product or the industry. A shining team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists work scrupulously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. An all-inclusive Adhesive Equipment market report is sure to help grow business in several ways.

The adhesive equipment market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.98% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the adhesive equipment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while impacting the market’s growth. The rise in the application in packaging and DHP industries is escalating the growth of the adhesive equipment market.

An international Adhesive Equipment market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2028 for the market. Important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are analyzed and mentioned in the report. Market research covered in this industry report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This market report also endows with a list of leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, etc. The universal Adhesive Equipment market research report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adhesive Equipment Market

The global adhesive equipment market is primarily driven by the widespread product adoption in the building and construction industry for placing ceramic tiles, drywall lamination, and fixing ceilings and floors. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the introduction of bio-based hot melt adhesives, are providing a thrust to market growth. These adhesives are manufactured using renewable materials and are environmentally friendly. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the automotive industry to bond car seat materials and fix metal to glass, along with the rising requirement for effective labeling and packing solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Ashland.

Graco Inc

Nordson Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

SUPERGLUE CORPORATION.

Adhesives Research, Inc

Dymax Corporation

Hernon Manufacturing, INC

ITW DYNATEC

Adhesive Packaging, LLC.

Valco Melton.

HAECO

H.B. Fuller Company.

Ashland

Adhesive Equipment Market Segmentation:

The adhesive equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and industry vertical. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the adhesive equipment market is segmented into industrial hot melt, adhesive controllers, cold glue applicators, pneumatic adhesive applicators, adhesive pumping systems, and adhesive application guns.

On the basis of application, the adhesive equipment market is segmented into packaging, construction, lamination, disposable hygiene products, and technical textiles.

On the basis of industry vertical, the adhesive equipment market is segmented into furniture and woodworking, packaging, textiles, automotive, building and construction, paper, healthcare, electronics, leather and footwear, and others.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the adhesive equipment market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for disposable hygiene goods. Furthermore, the increase in the need from the packaging industry is further anticipated to propel the growth of the adhesive equipment market. Moreover, the suitable initiatives taken by the government to promote the packaging sector are further estimated to cushion the growth of the adhesive equipment market. On the other hand, the shift in the demands and specifications of equipment is further projected to impede the growth of the adhesive equipment market in the timeline period.

Adhesive Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

The adhesive equipment market is analyzed, and market size and volume information are provided by country, product, application, and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the adhesive equipment market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the adhesive equipment market due to the rise in industrialization. Furthermore, the developing end-use industries will further boost the growth of the adhesive equipment market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the adhesive equipment market due to the rise in the elderly population. Moreover, the growing construction expenses to refurbish and renovate existing buildings and infrastructure is further anticipated to propel the growth of the adhesive equipment market in the region in the coming years.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

