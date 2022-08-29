Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | Abbott Laboratories

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market

Polymer chain reaction (PCR) creates unlimited copies of DNA from a single strand using polymerase enzymes, primers, and multiple thermal cycles.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent technological advancements have provided a clear picture of the potential commercial value of digital and real-time PCR technologies. These developments raise many questions about the control, regulation, maintenance, and future of digital and real-time PCR technologies.

The recent announcement by the biotechnology industry giants namely Genomics Corp. and Applied DNA Technologies Limited that they have obtained patent rights to certain useful genetic combinations from 23andMe, Illumina, and Kary Mullis are an indication of the expanding scope of digital and real-time PCR technologies. The use of quantitative real-time PCR systems for data analysis and the detection of pathogenicity parameters using qRT-PCR technology has widened the scope of applications beyond laboratory settings. Although, the digital PCR and real-time PCR (qPCR) market’s growth is projected to be limited by technological restrictions associated with PCR and the high cost of PCR equipment.

Recent technological developments such as the incorporation of digital PLC chips with stringent design rules for mating cycles and applications in diverse manufacturing processes are driving down the cost and decreasing the time taken for achieving the desired result.

In April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution, an automated real-time PCR test for analyzing COVID-19 samples. The use of real-time PCR and digital PCR in drug and clinical discovery has seen a surge in popularity. For COVID-19 detection, industry participants are focused on developing digital PCR testing kits. Healthcare regulators have also expressed interest in approving these tests to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts.

The expansion of the digital PCR and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is being fuelled by aspects such as the rising prevalence of target infectious illnesses and genetic abnormalities, innovations in PCR technologies, increased investments, funding, and grants, increased use of biomarker analysis for clinical diagnosis, and the completion of the Human Genome Project. In May 2021, the research management providing CRO (contract research organization), PPD or Pharmaceutical Product Development, inaugurated its new clinical research facility in Suzhou, China to boost pharmaceutical research on various genetic combinations in the country.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand exponentially in the digital PCR and real-time PCR (qPCR) market in view of the rapidly developing economies, a growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of genetic illnesses, increased government funding for life science research, expanding research and clinical trial outsourcing. On the heels of increased funding for qPCR and dPCR approaches, growing incidence and prevalence of infectious and genetic illnesses, continuing reduction in gene sequencing cost, and the involvement of important companies in the region, North America is projected to be the major region for expansion of the digital PCR and real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

