Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Astellas Pharma, Genzyme Corporation

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market

Organ transplantation is a procedure, wherein a healthy organ is transferred from a living or deceased body into another individual’s body.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs are used to minimize the chances of organ rejection after transplantation. Immunosuppressants are drugs that lower the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. These drugs dilute the immune system and help reduce the reaction towards the transplant. There are two types of immunosuppressant drugs, such as maintenance drugs and induction drugs. Both are antirejection drugs. Maintenance drugs are intended to use for long term, while induction drugs are used during the transplant.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for organ transplant and the growing number of patients in need of organ transplants is expected to propel the growth of the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 100,800 solid organ transplants are performed across the world. Moreover, in 2018, around 36,528 transplants were performed and more than 113,000 people needed transplants as of January 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, especially in North America, and technological advancements in organ transplants are expected to drive the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition, and around 60% have at least two chronic conditions.

Furthermore, increasing approvals of new products are expected to augment the growth of the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market. For instance, in November 2020, Lupin launched generic immunosuppressant Tacrolimus capsules in the American market after its alliance partner Concord Biotech received an approval for the product from the U.S. health regulator.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating in the organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market are Astellas Pharma, Novartis AG, Accord Healthcare Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Hoffman La Roche, Strides Pharma Global Pvt. Ltd., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Leo Pharma, Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mylan Laboratories, and Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In February 2021, Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. announced filing of a patent application covering the use of ImmCelz regenerative cell therapy for preventing rejection of transplanted organs.

In December 2020, Biocon launched Tacrolimus capsules in the United States. Tacrolimus is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients that reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Report:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa)

Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western As)

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Report Analyzed by Following Points:

1. Company Profile

2. Business Segments Analysis

3. Financial Analysis

4. SWOT Analysis

5. Possible Impact Of Covid -19 On Latest Market Conditions

Report Answers Following Questions:

1. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

2. What factors are inhibiting market growth?

3. What are the future opportunities in the market?

4. Which are the most dynamic companies and what are their recent developments within the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market?

5. What key developments can be expected in the coming years?

In conclusion, the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

