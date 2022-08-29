Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market to Propel at an Impressive CAGR of 8.4% during Forecast Period

Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market1

Essential oil is a concentrated hydrophobic liquid that contains volatile aroma compounds extracted from plants.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the essential oils in the animal nutrition market were valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach the value of USD 0.90 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Consistent high-quality animal products are required to maintain consumer confidence and increase feed consumption. Enriching animal feed with bioactive compounds, such as essential oils, appears to improve the derived products' quality characteristics and protect consumers from the effects of oxidation and bacterial spoilage.

Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of plant-based feed additives

PFA has antimicrobial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties, resulting in less pathogenic bacteria and a more balanced gut microflora and improved feed efficiency, which is a serious concern in the livestock industry. The inclusion of phytogenic feed additives (PFAs) in livestock feed is expected to significantly boost the market growth. The increased consumer demands for poultry products as well as the increased emphasis on improving poultry health are expected to drive the market for phytogenic feed additives. Furthermore, the increasing fortification of photogenic in bovine feed to add flavor and induce high feed intake for growth and reproductive performance is expected to benefit the market.

Benefits and properties offered by the usage of essential oils

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by the various benefits and properties of essential oils, such as improved gut health, increased immunity, and increased yield. Aside from these advantages, essential oils and plant extracts are used to benefit animal health by providing nutrition and organic minerals and improving protein breakdown to increase muscle density in ruminants, poultry, and swine.

Furthermore, technological advancements and the development of new formulation recipes are expected to boost demand in the coming years. Increased supplementation program adoption and the need to maximize net returns by using available roughages inefficiently are likely to drive up demand for liquid supplements in ruminants.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

Cargill Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

Dupont (US)

Evonik (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

TEGASA (Spain)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

Kemin Industries Inc. (US)

Adisseo (France)

Alltech (US)

Palital Feed Additives B.V. (Netherlands)

Global Nutrition International (France)

Centafarm SRL (Italy)

Bentoli (US)

NUQO Feed Additives (France)

Novus International (US)

Opportunity

The rise in favorable rules and regulatory scenarios is the major driver of escalating market growth; also, an increase in population, an increase in disposable income, and a rise in demand for animal products are the major factors driving the essential oils in the animal nutrition market growth. Furthermore, an increase in market research and development activities and technological advancements, and modernization in production techniques will create new opportunities for essential oils in animal nutrition market manufacturers during the forecast period.

Restraints

However, the unavailability of sufficient raw materials and price volatility in plant extracts are the major factors acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of essential oils in the animal nutrition market in the forecast period.

These essential oils in the animal nutrition market report provide details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the essential oils in the animal nutrition market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market

During the COVID-19 scenario, agriculture and food production have been highlighted as crucial areas. As a result, farmers have maintained to provide high-quality nourishment to farm animals in order to feed a growing number of worldwide consumers. However, the supply chain disruption has become the most significant factor affecting the essential oils in the animal nutrition market. Asia-Pacific is a major producer and exporter of animal feed micronutrients, and it stockpiled significant amounts of the product during the emergence of the COVID-19 situation while businesses were closed, which was enough for 2-3 months’ supply. Furthermore, logistics issues have hampered the supply of containers and vessels and the transport of certain plant extracts.

Global Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market Scope

The essential oils in the animal nutrition market are segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Lemon

Orange

Garlic

Peppermint

Eucalyptus

Oregano

Thyme

Cinna aldehyde

Other

Application

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Other

Essential Oils in Animal Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The essential oils in the animal nutrition market are analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the essential oils in the animal nutrition market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Despite the fact that China is the origin of Jiaozuo and the largest country for frozen dumpling production, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are well-established, and Europe, America, Africa, and the Middle East have enormous potential. Despite the fact that numerous huge brands and organizations entered the market early and obtained a large portion of the overall industry in China, numerous new and upcoming little undertakings and brands are centered on specialties with more legitimate and handcrafted items.

