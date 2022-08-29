Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market to Grow Substantially at 10.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The Europe poultry diagnostics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on poultry diagnostics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the advancements in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of poultry diagnostics market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in the poultry diagnostics market report are Zoetis., QIAGEN, BioChek, BIONEER CORPORATION., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genetics Society of America, MEGACOR GmbH, IDEXX Europe B.V., Fintech., Affinitech Co., Ltd., BIONOTE Co., LTD., GD Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, among others.

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market Overview:

Poultry diagnostics refers to the technique of developing and identifying various diseases present in the poultry. This is kind of technique is meant for various birds such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys, among others. Poultry diagnostics is highly important for the diagnosis of various disease including infectious bronchitis, avian influenza, avian mycoplasmosis, and avian salmonellosis, among others.

The rise in the prevalence of various disease outbreaks in poultry across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of poultry diagnostics market. The emergence of animal health information portals specifically in the developed economies and increase in the consumption of animal-derived products accelerate the market growth. The rise in initiatives by the government of, and animal welfare associations, and rise in concerns about food security further influence the market. Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in the health consciousness positively affect the poultry diagnostics market. Furthermore, development in the diagnostics extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, high poultry production costs are expected to obstruct the market growth. Lack of animal health awareness is projected to challenge the poultry diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This poultry diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on poultry diagnostics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

The poultry diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type, service type and disease type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into ELISA (enzyme linked sorbent assay), PCR (polymerase chain reaction tests) and others.

On the basis of disease type, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian pasteurellosis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus and chicken anemia.

On the basis of service type, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into bacteriology, parasitology and virology.

Europe Poultry Diagnostics Market Country Level Analysis

The poultry diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type, service type and disease type.

The countries covered in the Europe poultry diagnostics market report are Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe poultry diagnostics market due to the technological advancements in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

