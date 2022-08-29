U.S. Cleaning Products Market | Oregon Would Exhibit the Highest CAGR of 8.5% During 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Cleaning Products Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030

Surge in the number of households in the U.S., acceptance of cleaning products, and quick emergence of modern retail shops fuel the U.S. cleaning products market. On the other hand, availability of substitutes in the market hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in sales through online retails creates several market opportunities.

The U.S. cleaning products market share is witnessing a decent growth since past several years and is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2028). The rise in concerns among the consumers for cleanliness and trends for innovative cleaning products have shaped the U.S. cleaning products market. The consumers are looking for novel and unique cleaning products that offer health convenience along with the rapid cleaning effect. Followed by California, Texas is a major market for brooms and other cleaning products as the demand for home cleaning products has increased decently in the past few years. Leading companies such as Procter and Gamble, Weiler Corporation, and The Libman Company witnessed a significant growth and a considerable expansion of their overall consumer base, as they offered numerous attractive cleaning products in the last few years. Moreover, innovative marketing and positioning strategies have influenced to expand the overall market size in the U.S.

However, they are expected to face tough competition from other local players. Thus, key market players focus on the development and launch of high-quality products to cater to the consumer needs and preferences. In addition, they focus on providing differentiated products with high-quality cleaning.

COVID-19 scenario:

The pandemic affected the U.S. Cleaning products market positively as people were more conscious about cleanliness in the surroundings to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Due to lockdown and complete or partial closure, the demand for cleaning products from industries and offices declined.

However, shortage of raw materials and disrupted supply chain affected the demand-supply balance in the market.

The report segments the U.S. cleaning products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and states.

Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.

Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.

Based on the state, California contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-tenth of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The US cleaning products market across Oregonis anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Key players of the U.S. cleaning products market analyzed in the research include Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Perfex Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Malish Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

Brushes would exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2030, owing to the increase in innovations in the segments.

Oregon would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2030, owing to the increasing households in the state.

The big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020.

However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S.

