Menstrual Cups Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% and is expected to reach USD 1,372.53 million by 2029

Menstrual Cups Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menstrual Cups market emphasizes the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2029. It takes into account top factors which are impacting the growth of the market. The industry report gives idea about the sub-market that will make the momentous contribution to the Menstrual Cups market. The analysis covers noteworthy information which makes the entire report a convenient asset for administrators, investigators, industry specialists, and other key individuals. It provides an access and self-dissected study alongside diagrams and tables to help comprehend market patterns, drivers and market difficulties. Menstrual Cups market report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare Menstrual Cups market research document.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the menstrual cups market was valued at USD 861.14 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,372.53 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Companies Mentioned in Menstrual Cups Market:

The Keeper, Inc. (U.S.), Anigan (U.S.),Diva International Inc. (Canada), YUUKI Company s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Redcliffe Hygiene Privated Limited (India), Mooncup Ltd (U.K.), EARTH CARE SOLUTION (India), Sirona Hygiene Private Limited (India), Me Luna (Germany), Ruby Cup (U.K.), Fleurcup (France), CNEX AIE SL (Spain), Saalt (U.S.), INTIMINA (Sweden), SochGreen (India), OrganicCup ApS (Denmark), Lena Cup (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Global Menstrual Cups Market Segmentation

Type (Vaginal Cup, Cervical Cup)

By Material (Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, Latex)

By Size (Small, Large), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Shape (Round, Hollow, Pointy, Flat)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others)

Market Analysis and Insights:

Menstrual cup is one of the female hygiene product which is smaller in size, foldable and reusable as well as disposable device. It is used for collection of menstrual fluid flows out of vagina in every month as a result of breakdown of endometrium lining. Menstrual cups can be made up of rubber, latex, silicone and thermoplastic isomers. Most usable menstrual cups are made up of 100% medical grade silicone. Menstrual cups come in different sizes according to the different body shapes which includes round, flat, hollow, pointy among others.

Over 45 billion sanitary goods, such as tampons, pads, and applicators, are discarded yearly. The ocean conservancy gathered 27,938 used tampons on beaches throughout the world in a single day in 2015. Furthermore, 90 percent of pad packaging is comprised of non-recyclable plastic. A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene tool intended to collect menstrual fluid and avoid leaks during menstruation. The cup catches blood flow and helps to keep the vaginal pH at a healthy level. Depending on the age of the user, menstrual cups come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Medical-grade flexible silicone, latex rubber, and thermoplastic elastomers are used to make them.

All the details, information, statistical data points gathered to structure an excellent Menstrual Cups market report are accomplished from the reliable sources, for example websites, diaries, unions, papers, and other true sources. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with this business report. Clients accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets from the universal Menstrual Cups market report.

Menstrual Cups Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of women population

The rising number of women population is estimated to influence the market dynamic during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The expanding female population is a key market driver in both developed and emerging countries. Women's numbers are on the rise. Menstrual products consumption is increasing as the female population grows. The market for menstruation cups will benefit from this increase in population. Another element driving the menstrual cup industry is growing awareness about female hygiene. Infections are spread by using sanitary pads and tampons.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of menstrual cups market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, surging awareness about the benefits of menstrual cups over sanitary pads and tampons will expand the menstrual cups market. Along with this, rising level of disposable income and changing lifestyle owing to rapid modernization will enhance the market's growth rate.

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Questions Answered:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the Menstrual Cups market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrains the market growth?

What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the GMenstrual Cups market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

