Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with pending Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) shares.

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 12, 2022. NASDAQ: MF investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 25, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Missfresh Limited over alleged securities laws violations in connection with Missfresh’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The plaintiff alleges that Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Missfresh Limited provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement, that Missfresh Limited would need to amend its financial figures, that Missfresh Limited, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and that  as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Those who purchased Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


