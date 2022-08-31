Chlorinated Paraffin Market Growth Is Attributed To The Increasing Demand From The Construction Sector

Chlorinated Paraffin Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand from the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the chlorinated paraffin market. There is a growing demand for paint, rubber, and plastic additives in the construction sector. This chlorinated paraffin is used in paint, rubber, and plastic as they offer flame retardance, increased material flexibility, and low-temperature resistance to the construction materials. For instance, according to Oxford Economics, a US-based independent advisory firm, global construction activity is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand from the construction sector will drive the growth of the chlorinated paraffin global market.

Asia pacific was the largest region in the global chlorinated paraffin market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global chlorinated paraffin market will be Asia pacific, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.7% and 2.9% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and, Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 2.8% and 2.6% respectively.

The market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a rate of 3.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 and reach $2.67 billion in 2031.

The focus area for many companies in the chlorinated paraffin market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets. For instance, in May 2021, Lockhart Chemical Company, a USA-based manufacturer of metalworking fluid additives including amides, co-emulsifiers, lubricity, and extreme pressure additives acquired chlorinated paraffin manufacturing rights from Qualice LLC Manufacturing. Through this acquisition, Lockhart Chemical Company aims to enter into the manufacturing of chlorinated paraffin. Qualice LLC Manufacturing is a USA-based manufacturer of specialized chlorinated paraffin.

Major players covered in the global chlorinated paraffin industry are INOVYN, Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Chemicals), Ajinomoto Co., Inc (Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co Inc), JSC Kaustik, Dover Chemical Corporation.

TBRC’s chlorinated paraffin market report is segmented by product into short chain, medium chain, long chain, by application into lubricating additives, plastic additives, flame retardants, metal working fluids, others, by end-user into paint and coatings, manufacturing, plastics, rubber, others.

Chlorinated Paraffin Market 2022 – By Product (Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain), By Application (Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Flame Retardants, Metal Working Fluids), By End-User: Paint And Coatings, Manufacturing, Plastics, Rubber, Other End-Users), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a chlorinated paraffin market overview, forecast chlorinated paraffin market size and growth for the whole market, chlorinated paraffin market segments, geographies, chlorinated paraffin market trends, chlorinated paraffin market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

