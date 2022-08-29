Dating Services Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.87 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global Dating Services market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Dating Services market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The global dating services market size is expected to reach USD 13.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing number of single adults and rapid adoption of dating service platforms for matchmaking and finding a life partner, as well as rising focus on securing the future through mutual companionship are key factors driving global dating services market revenue growth.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Dating Services market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Badoo, Eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global LTD., Match Group, Inc., RSVP.COM.AU PTY LTD., Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, The Meet Group, Inc., and Zoosk, Inc.

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Online

Traditional

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Adult

Generation X

Baby Boomer

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Annually

Quarterly

Monthly

Weekly

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Dating Services market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Dating Services market segments

1.3 Target players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Key learning objectives

1.7 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dating Services market size

2.2 Latest trends of the Dating Services market by region

2.3 Key corporate trends

Dating Services Market shares of the key players

3.1 Global Dating Services size by manufacturers

3.2 Global Dating Services market key players

3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players

3.4 New entrants in the Dating Services market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans

Dating Services Market by product segmentation

4.1 Global Dating Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Dating Services by Product Revenue

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

