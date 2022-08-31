The Biosimilars Market Is Set To Grow At Rate 18% With The Increasing Shift Towards Biologics

Biosimilars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High penetration of the biologics is expected to be a driver of market growth during this period. Pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards originator biologics and competitive biosimilar drug development. Pharma companies had focused on small molecules for decades, but the rate of innovation in that field has slowed dramatically, leading to the shift towards biologics. These research and development (R&D) activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials. R&D is being carried out by market leaders as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the form of new and effective biologics. This flow of originator biologics will provide the future substrate for biosimilar market growth.

The market is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2021 to $25.98 billion in 2026 at a rate of 17.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2026 and reach $59.55 billion in 2031.

The increasing adoption and use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) are key trends gaining popularity in the biosimilars market. Artificial intelligence is intelligence demonstrated by machines and is highly versatile. Targeted applications of mobile robots are expected to help decrease the dependency on manual labor and associated costs of biomanufacturing. Robots help execute various routine operations such as material handling, waste handling, material transport, hazardous operations, autonomous operations, and challenging tasks such as precision machining. Furthermore, robots are being developed to be smarter less expensive, and more versatile.

Major players covered in the global biosimilars industry are Amgen, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Viatris.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global biosimilars market, accounting for 66.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global biosimilars market will be Africa and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 117.0% and 60.1% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 53.854% and 53.851% respectively.

TBRC’s biosimilars market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, erythropoietin, granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, other hormones, others, by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others.

Biosimilars Market 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Hormones), By Application (Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biosimilars market overview, forecast biosimilars market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilars market segments, geographies, biosimilars market trends, biosimilars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

