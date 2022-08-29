Seed Processing MarketGrowing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players And Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector to improve crop yield is driving global seed processing market growth.

Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trend – Increasing R&D activities to develop advanced seed processing methods” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Seed Processing Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of seed processing methods in order to meet rising demand for high-quality seeds in the agriculture sector. High moisture content in seeds requires use of seed processing in order to dry seeds to obtain a safe moisture level. Rising need to remove undesirable materials, unwanted seeds of other crops, and deteriorated or damaged seeds has been boosting demand for seed processing and conditioning globally.

Key Highlights In The Report

• In July 2020, Bayer entered into a partnership with Prospera Technologies Inc., which is a leading company in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics specialized in machine learning. Bayer aims to develop integrated digital solutions for greenhouse vegetable growers with the help of Prospera Technologies.

• The cereals & grains segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. High-quality seeds with maximum germination potential are obtained by using seed processing methods. This factor is driving the use of seed processing methods for production of cereals and grains.

• Seed treatment segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to improve germination of seeds and to increase agricultural productivity and yield are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Seed Processing market include:

Bayer Cropscience, Lanxess, BASF, Syngenta, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm, Incotec, Clariant, CIMBRIA, and Sensient Technologies

Based on the product type, the Seed Processing market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global seed processing market on the basis of crop type, processing type, equipment, and region as follows:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Cereals & Grains

• Vegetables

• Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Seed Coating Material

• Seed Treatment

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Gravity Separators

• Cleaners

• Graders

• Seed Treatment

• De-stoners

• Dryers

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

