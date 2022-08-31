Automotive Adhesives Market Players Focus On Environmentally Compatible Solutions

Automotive Adhesives Market 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Adhesives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are mainly focusing on replacing solvents with environmentally compatible solutions. Unlike mechanical fasteners, green adhesives are rust-free and they also decrease the likelihood of water and snow penetration, making a stronger and long-lasting bond for vehicles. The rise in demand for eco-friendly automotive adhesives to meet the highest possible standards of environmental regulations and safety is a key trend in the automotive adhesives market.

According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. The rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas, up from the 55% of the world's population living in urban areas currently. The rapid growth in urbanization and global population, especially in the developing economies, is expected to generate high demand for the automotive adhesives market.

Read more on the Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-adhesives-market

The market is expected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2021 to $6.15 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 and reach $8.14 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global automotive adhesives industry are Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Arkema, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller.

TBRC’s automotive adhesives market report is segmented by adhesive type into structural, tapes and films, thread locks and retainers, liquid gaskets, by vehicle type into passenger cars, LCVs, trucks, buses, aftermarket, by resin type into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylics, silicone, SMP, MMA, others, by application into BIW, glazing, powertrain, paint shops, upholstery.

Automotive Adhesives Market 2022 – By Adhesive Type (Structural, Tapes And Films, Threadlocks And Retainers, Liquid Gaskets, Automotive Adhesives), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks, Buses, Aftermarket), By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, MMA, Other Resin Types), By Application (BIW, Glazing, Powertrain, Paint Shops, Upholstery), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a automotive adhesives market overview, forecast automotive adhesives market size and growth for the whole market, automotive adhesives market segments, geographies, automotive adhesives market trends, automotive adhesives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6626&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives), By Product Type (Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA, Other Product Types), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Laminates, Woodstock and Furnishing, Automobile, Footwear, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – By Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer), By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), By Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent borne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings), By Substrate (Metal, Plastics), By End-Use (Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report

Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, Polyurethane, Other Types), By Additive (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, Vinyl, Epoxides, Other Additives), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Power, Electrical & Electronics, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reactive-and-other-adhesives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC