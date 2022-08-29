Automated Hospital Beds Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 37.22 Billion by 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Value Forecast

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for automated hospital beds. Another factor driving up demand for automated hospital beds is the increasing number of accidents that occur on a daily basis around the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automated hospital beds market was valued at USD 22.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 37.22 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.

The most important asset of any hospital, clinic or ambulatory surgical center is its medical beds. Automated medical beds have replaced manual medical beds as medical technology has advanced. These automated hospital beds are available in both fully automatic and semi-automatic configurations. Automated hospital beds have highly advanced and developed control functions as well as interactivity. The automated hospital beds aid in the treatment of intensive patients, critical monitoring, and assisting the healthcare provider. These automated hospital beds include networking, communication, monitoring, and built-in alarms.

In recent years, medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand in healthcare facilities, regardless of region or country. During the critical period when patients are hospitalized, beds must be designed to provide maximum comfort while also protecting them from external damage. Hospital beds are expected to be crammed with extra amenities that will supplement the patient's relief during the operation and recovery period.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Another factor likely contributing to the market's growth is the world's growing geriatric population. The growing geriatric population worldwide will contribute to the growth of the global Automated Hospital Beds Market .

Some of the major players operating in the automated hospital beds market are

B.D. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific (U.S.)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

EMS (Switzerland)

Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Dornier MedTech. (Germany)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Segmented By:

Type

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

Level of Interoperability

Basic

Smart

Application

Critical care

Acute care

Long term care

Usage

General purpose

Intensive care

Deliver/birthing

Bariatric

Paediatric

Pressure relief

Psychiatric care

Power

Electric

Manual

Semi-electric

End User

Hospitals

clinics

care centers

Regional Analysis/Insights

The automated hospital beds market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology, application, usage, power and end users. as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated hospital beds market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Due to the obvious prevalence of large pharmaceutical and medical industries, Europe dominates the automated hospital bed market. Government policies that are supportive of the market are also driving growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing population as well as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Another factor driving market growth is the government's increased spending and focus

Automated Hospital Beds Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The rapid growth and expansion in healthcare sector

The growth and expansion of the healthcare sector, particularly in developing countries, is also boosting the market for automated hospital beds. Technological advancements and increased R&D expenditure are also boosting the market value of automated hospital beds.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these automated beds further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the automated hospital beds market.

Browse Most Trending Reports:

