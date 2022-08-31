Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022”, the V2V communication market is expected to grow from $16.98 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The V2V communication market size is expected to reach $32.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growing concern for road safety is expected to propel the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication industry growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market. Major companies operating in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market

The vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market consists of sales of V2V communications technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable wireless transmission of data between the two vehicles about their speed, location, and heading. V2V communication technology enables automobiles to send and receive Omni-directional data (up to 10 times per second), giving them a 360-degree knowledge of other vehicles. Vehicle to vehicle communication makes the user identify the threats and determine potential crash threats. To warn drivers, the technology can provide visual, tactile, and aural indicators or a mix of these signals. These warnings give drivers the potential to take action to avoid collisions.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular

• By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices, Aftermarket Devices

• By Application: Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Others

• By Geography: The global V2V communication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Harman International Industries, Mobileye, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Audi AG, Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems Inc, Autotalks, DENSO Corporation, Arada Systems Inc, Nissan Motor Co.Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, and Lear Corporation.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market overview. The market report analyzes V2V communication market size, V2V communication market growth drivers, V2V communication market segments, V2V communication market major players, V2V communication market growth across geographies, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market trends, and V2V communication market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

