Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Players Incorporate AI To Drive Innovation

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. The companies operating in the market are designing the craniomaxillofacial devices using artificial intelligence technology to lead the market. For instance, in October 2021, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, an Australian Government agency and Singular Health, an Australia-based medical technology company announced the creation of an AI-based model for designing cranial implants. The CSIRO Kick-Start, an AI model is capable of generating a cranial implant with a 91 percent level of accuracy within four minutes.

Read more on the Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/craniomaxillofacial-cmf-devices-and-equipment-market

The market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $2.17 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 and reach $2.91 billion in 2031.

The increasing rates of sports-related injuries will drive the growth of the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market in the historic period. Injuries in sports are common and have been increasing during the forecast period; the injuries may require treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries. For instance, according to Stanford Children’s Health, in the United States, about 30 million children and teenagers participate in some sort of organized sports, and each year, more than 3.5 million injuries occur, resulting in some loss of participation time. Sports-related injuries account for nearly one-third of all childhood injuries. Sprains and strains are by far the most common injuries. Hence, the rising incidences of sports injuries will support the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment global market growth.

Major players covered in the global craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment industry are Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Zimmer-Biomet, Integra Lifesciences Corporation.

TBRC’s craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, MF plate and screw fixation, others, by material into metals and alloys, polymers, bioabsorbable materials, others, by end-user into hospital, ambulatory surgical center, others, by application into neurosurgery And ENT, orthognathic and dental surgery, plastic surgery, others.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – By Product (Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, Thoracic Fixation, MF Plate And Screw Fixation), By Material (Metals And Alloys, Polymers, Bioabsorbable Materials, Other Materials), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Application (Neurosurgery And ENT, Orthognathic And Dental Surgery, Plastic Surgery), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market overview, forecast craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market segments, geographies, craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market trends, craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6628&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Orthopedic Accessories Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Bone Cement, Casting System, Removal System), By Application (Hip, Knee, Spine), By End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Clinic, Trauma Fixation Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-accessories-global-market-report

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Product Type (Metal Plates and Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails and Rods, Circular Fixator, Hybrid Fixator, Unilateral Fixation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-fixation-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices), By Application (Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/joint-reconstruction-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC