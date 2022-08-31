Insights Into The Global Insulating Glass Window Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022”, the insulating glass window market is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the insulating glass window market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The insulating glass window market is expected to reach $16.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to propel the growth of the insulating glass window market over coming years.

Key Trends In The Insulating Glass Window Market

Strategic partnerships has emerged as a key trend in the insulating glass window market. Major companies operating in the insulating glass window sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Insulating Glass Window Market

The insulating glass window market consists of sales of insulating glass windows by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent significant heat transfer inside or out of a home or a building. Insulating glass is made up of two or more glass window panes divided by a vacuum or gas-filled cavity, which helps to limit heat transmission over a section of the building environment. IGUs, or insulating glass units, are used to keep buildings warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG), Gas Filled Insulating Glass, Air Filled Insulating Glass

• By Sealant Type: Silicone, Polysulfide, Hot Melt Butyl, Polyurethane, Others

• By Spacer Type: Thermoplastic, Aluminum Box, Galvanized Steel, Intercept, Stainless Steel Box

• By End-Use Industry: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global insulating glass window market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Dymax Corporation, Glaston Corporation, Guardian Glass, H.B. Fuller Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, Internorm International GmbH, Ittihad Insulating Glass Co., Migo Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shandong OYADE Sealant Industry Co. Ltd, Scheuten, Sika Industry, and 3M.

