Automation In The Dairy Ingredients Market Revolutionizes The Manufacturing Process

Dairy Ingredients Market 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automation in the dairy industry is a key trend gaining popularity in the dairy ingredients market. Automation systems in the dairy industry are replacing outdated technologies with manufacturing execution systems which have programmable information chipsets that help food processing plants attain intelligent factory attributes. This decreases cycle times and increases throughput. Automation enables milk processing companies to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, and make milk processing safer for workers, as well as consumers. It revolutionizes dairy industry manufacturing through improved production capacity, consistent product quality, better production control and traceability. ABB, a Swedish automation business, provides solutions for milk receipt, pasteurization, and monitoring and control as milk, cream, and butter milk are transferred from reception tanks to packaging machines. The automated systems provide improved filtration, automatic de-clogging, and high and medium pressure cleaning with multiple repetitions, all the while, lowering milk loss and reducing cleaning agent usage.

The market is expected to grow from $60.09 billion in 2021 to $80.82 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 and reach $112.21 billion in 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the need for people to stay healthy and eat healthier food. Many people have made changes in their lifestyle. Household customers switched to milk supplements for healthy, home-cooked meal options, according to India's major dairy producers, who reported a 50–100% increase in sales of dairy products. According to a report published by the Economic Times, multiple leading dairies have seen an increase in demand for items that exceed average monthly figures as consumers working from home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and opt for dairy products known for their nutritional and immunity-boosting properties. During the lockdown, consumers working from home were opting for a variety of dairy products recognized for their nutritious and immunity-boosting characteristics, which will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global dairy ingredients industry are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Groupe Lactalis, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, FrieslandCampina Ingredients.

TBRC’s dairy ingredients market report is segmented by type into milk powder, whey protein, milk protein, third-generation ingredient, casein, butter milk powder, whey permeate, lactose, by source into milk, whey, by form into powder, liquid, by production method into traditional method, membrane separation, by application into dairy products, convenience food, bakery and confectionery, infant milk formula, clinical and sports nutrition, others.

