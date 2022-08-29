Beverly Macy Announces NFT and Web3 for Business Webinar Available on the UCLAxOpen Platform
UCLA is embracing the future with a first-of-its-kind NFT and Web3 for Business webinar on 30 August 2022 on its UCLAxOpen Platform.
With the hype and mystery surrounding NFTs and Web3, it’s time to bring education and information to brands and companies to help them assess how this new technology might work in their organizations”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Beverly Macy, best-selling author, UCLA educator, and strategic advisor to world-class brands, the historic webinar signifies Macy’s commitment to education and emerging technology. Fully subscribed almost immediately, UCLAx increased the bandwidth to accommodate the unprecedented demand from students and professionals in this exciting online course.
Macy is currently writing a book on the explosive new NFT and Web3 technology that is redefining ownership, finance, and value at a critical time. “This is an iconic moment. With all the hype and mystery surrounding NFTs and Web3, it’s time to apply academic discipline to the subject and bring education and information to brands and companies that will help them make factual assessments of how this new technology might work in their organizations, “says Macy. “I’m honored to be a part of UCLA and UCLA Extension, a world-class institution in this endeavor.”
Expect to hear much more about NFTs in the coming months as artists and brands use them to engage directly with their fans and customers. By creating unique content, durable connections can form, allowing for real audience ownership and access.
The webinar is part of NFT Week at UCLA Extension. It will help participants understand the basics of NFTs and Web3 and how core marketing principles apply in creating successful NFT projects. Industry experts will share real-world examples of NFT projects to help participants understand how to leverage this new technology in their business.
· Kyle Schember, CEO Subtractive. In 2021, Subtractive created an NFT auction for charity that was run from outer space by a geoscientist, explorer, space artist, poet, and astronaut who recently became the first black female pilot of an orbital spacecraft. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised in 24 hours.
· Keith Grossman, President of TIME Magazine. In 2021, TIME Magazine launched TIMEPieces, a Web3 community initiative and collection of more than 4,500 original NFTs from over 40 artists worldwide.
Macy’s eagerly anticipated new book From PCs to NFTs will be published in December 2022. The comprehensive guide will be essential reading for brands and artists launching in the NFT space, early adopters looking to expand their digital investments, and brands curious about NFTs seeking a reliable and trusted voice to educate them on this golden opportunity.
About From PCs to NFTs by Beverly Macy:
How will NFTs change our lives? The NFT space has exploded since March 2020. It symbolizes everything best-selling author and UCLA educator Beverly Macy is passionate about – emerging technology and smart, creative people redefining ownership, money, and value in a special moment in time.
From PCs to NFTs will guide brands and artists launching in the NFT space, early adopters looking to expand their digital investments, and those curious about NFTs seeking a reliable and trusted voice to educate them on this golden opportunity.
NFTs in publishing are rare. From PCs to NFTs is Beverly Macy’s follow-up to her first book, The Power of Real-time Social Media Marketing, published by McGraw Hill in 2011. The book will cover the arc of Macy’s career – beginning with the advent of the PC in the early 1980s, through the rise of the Internet and dot-com bubble, on to social media, and now at the dawn of a brand-new digital age with NFTs and beyond.
In addition to Macy’s personal experience and foresight, the book will feature exclusive and detailed case studies from global brands and artists who have made the leap into NFTs, telling the story of how NFTs are evolving and analyzing what the future holds.
More than a literary endeavor, the project will include exclusive art and music to help characterize the themes in the book and reflect this unique juncture.
