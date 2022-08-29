Automated Hospital Beds Market Size, Share, By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts to 2029

Automated Hospitals Beds Market

DBMR analyses that the market was valued at USD 22.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 37.22 billion by the year 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DBMR new report on the market survey of Automated Hospital Beds gives estimations of the Size ofAutomated Hospital Beds Market and the overall share of key regional segments. The report throws light on the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the Automated Hospital Beds market. Automated Hospital Beds Market Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Trend, and Forecast, offers details of the factors influencing the global business scope. Market research in this report is carried out in systematic manner rather than haphazard way where whole process is planned with a clear objective. This market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this Automated Hospital Beds market report to obtain productive ideas with which product can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:

B.D. (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), Coloplast Group (Denmark), EMS (Switzerland), Lumenis Be Ltd. (Israel), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Dornier MedTech. (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany)

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Segmented By:

By Type (Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic)

By Technology (Basic and Smart)

By Application (Critical Care, Acute Care and Long Term Care)

By Usage (General Purpose, Intensive Care, Delivery/Birthing, Bariatric, Paediatric, Pressure Relief, Psychiatric Care and Others)

By Power (Electrical, Manual and Semi-Electric)

By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centres)

Automated Hospital Beds Market Scenario

In recent years, medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand in healthcare facilities, regardless of region or country. During the critical period when patients are hospitalized, beds must be designed to provide maximum comfort while also protecting them from external damage. Hospital beds are expected to be crammed with extra amenities that will supplement the patient's relief during the operation and recovery period.

The most important asset of any hospital, clinic, or ambulatory surgical centre is its medical beds. Automated medical beds have replaced manual medical beds as medical technology has advanced. These automated hospital beds are available in both fully automatic and semi-automatic configurations. The automated hospital beds have highly advanced and developed control functions as well as interactivity. The automated hospital beds aid in the treatment of intensive patients, critical monitoring, and assisting the healthcare provider. These automated hospital beds include networking, communication, monitoring, and built-in alarms.

Automated Hospital Beds Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for automated hospital beds. Another factor driving up demand for automated hospital beds is the increasing number of accidents that occur on a daily basis around the world.

The rapid growth and expansion in healthcare sector

The growth and expansion of the healthcare sector, particularly in developing countries, is also boosting the market for automated hospital beds. Technological advancements and increased R&D expenditure are also boosting the market value of automated hospital beds.

Regulatory Compliance

Maintaining compliance with medical reforms and regulations raises the demand for these solutions.

Government investments for healthcare interoperability

The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these automated beds further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the automated hospital beds market.

Table of Content: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Automated Hospital Beds Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Automated Hospital Beds Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Question answered in the Survey of Automated Hospital Beds market Report:

Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Automated Hospital Beds Market reveals how much market dynamics and trends is captured by major players

Market Historical volume analysis: Market segmentation opportunities and disruptive technologies, company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview of market supply and demand. The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Automated Hospital Beds industry.

Category & segment level analysis: Automated Hospital Beds market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Market Consumption by demographics: The Market shares and strategies study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Automated Hospital Beds market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior.

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments and Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

Market Merger and acquisition activity: The analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Global Automated Hospital Beds market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

Market demand by country: The report forecasts Automated Hospital Beds demand by country for forecast period, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, facts and figures, the data is represented in the form of graphs and charts.

