Smart Contact Lens Market | Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis

Increasing advanced technology implementation like virtual and augmented reality

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Smart Contact Lens Market Forecast to 2027”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Smart Contact Lens market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global Smart Contact Lens Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Smart Contact Lens market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to the growing demand for wearable medical appliances for the constant monitoring health condition of patients. The technological development in smart contact lens to diminish vision difficulties in humans and the increasing rate of geriatric people also propels market growth. The rising interest in smart medical gadgets among youth attracts them towards smart contact lenses.

The current trend of using contact lens over spectacles due to lifestyle changes and increased use of modern cosmetics among youth is also driving the smart contact lens market. Besides, the increasing rate of eye-related problems among the aged population is propelling the market. The extreme competition among leading players and the high cost of smart contact lenses hinder market growth.

The corrective smart contact lenses will witness a significant market growth in the anticipated period owing to the comfortability and availability of fashionable color lenses. The therapeutic smart contact lenses will also experience steady growth with a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecasted timeframe.

The increasing growth of 3D movies and gaming with the integration of virtual and augmented reality will enhance the smart contact lens market. On the other side, the feature like realtime stress reading of eye due to these advanced technologies would help doctors deliver better treatments.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Contact Lens market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Google LLC, Sensimed AG, Novartis International AG, Samsung Electronics Company Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mojo Vision Inc., among others.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Smart Contact Lens Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart contact lens market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corrective

Therapeutic

Lifestyle

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Video Game

Defence

Others

The continuous glucose monitoring smart contact lens comprises a sensor and wireless microchip to check physical issues like glucose concentrations in the tears of a diabetic patient and inner pressure of glaucoma. Implementaion of these sensors are creating a demand for the segment.

The technological advancement of medical devices with the integration of IoT is boosting the market growth. Besides, smart contact lenses can check the blood sugar level for diabetics patients and monitor the patients' physical condition. These technological development of medical devices are boosting the market of smart contact lens in the healthcare industry.

Escalating demand for glaucoma management solutions and a high level of consumer awareness in North America is expected to fuel the market with a significant CAGR of 11.0% in the forecasted timeframe.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

