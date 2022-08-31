Global Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the respiratory diseases drugs market share is expected to grow from $12.76 billion in 2021 to $13.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The respiratory diseases drugs industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global market size is expected to reach $18.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders.

Key Trends In The Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market

Companies in the antiglaucoma drugs are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Most of the combinations therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations. Alcon launched a combination drug, Simbrinza which is fixed combination of Brinzolamide and Brimonidine, to help patients in reducing the intake of multiple drugs for glaucoma. Rocklatan is a combination of a rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin analog. Combigan is a combination of beta blocker and alpha agonist. Cosopt is a combination of beta blocker and carbonic anhydrase inhibitor.

Overview Of The Respiratory Diseases Drugs Market

The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication, Others

• By Disease Condition Type: Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Others

• By Type: Hospital Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global respiratory diseases drugs market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Genentech Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG and Santen Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of respiratory diseases drugs global market. The market report analyzes respiratory diseases drugs global market size, respiratory diseases drugs global market growth drivers, respiratory diseases drugs global market segments, respiratory diseases drugs market major players, respiratory diseases drugs market growth across geographies, and respiratory diseases drugs market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

