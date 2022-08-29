Assessment Services Market Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Assessment Services Market Forecast to 2030”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Assessment Services market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

Coding test segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Evaluating coding skills of programmers has emerged as an essential procedure in recruitment in IT and software firms. These types of assessment tests are generally conducted to hire a software developer or programmer. The different screening methods for hiring a programmer are a coding test or programming test, an online code test or software test, and an online proctored code test.

K-12 includes 12 years – from Kindergarten to 12th grade – and steady increasing competitiveness among school students and study efforts and options for preparation for competitive exams from an early age is driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India's K-12 students. The company provides improved learning services through online, next-level, intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Assessment Services market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Assessment Services Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

Entrance assessment services are a way for educational institutes and organizations to understand the potential of a student or candidate. It is usually used as an educational skills assessment by schools and colleges as a part of the general admission process. The primary purpose of entrance assessment services is to help the client ascertain that all the selected individuals possess the required skills and proficiencies needed to face the challenges in the specific job role or educational program.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to increasing number of competitive certifications tests, increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and rapidly increasing labor force size in countries in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

