Optically Clear Adhesive Market Size by 2028 | Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles
Market Trends – Rising trend of digital signage for advertising
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Optically Clear Adhesive market entails useful insights into the estimated Optically Clear Adhesive market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.
The global optically clear adhesive market size reached USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Liquid Optically Clear Adhesives (LOCA) and rising need for improving contrast ratio and optical clarity of screens and panels of various products are some key factors driving global optically clear adhesive market revenue growth. Trend of digital signages for advertising is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.
The most widely used type of bonded adhesive is liquid optically clear adhesive, which is utilized in bonding of a wide range of components such as touchscreens, touch panels, and lens owing to effective bonding capabilities. Liquid optically clear adhesives have high adhesion on plastics and substrates, making these ideal for smartphone and automotive displays, as well as other capacitive touch screens.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Some major companies included in the global market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Dow Silicones Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Vampire Optical Coatings, Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Cyberbond L.L.C.
Highlights from the Report
Acrylic segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for acrylic resin-based optically clear adhesives, which are now the most widely used adhesives in the market due to their superior cohesion and adhesion characteristics, making products suitable for pressure-sensitive applications.
Glass segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to growing demand among consumer electronics businesses since it is utilized as transparent adhesive for smartphones, computers, tablet devices, LED, televisions, and
Consumer electronics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Rising consumer electronics product sales around the world are expected to fuel revenue growth of this segment.
The report studies the historical data of the Optically Clear Adhesive Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesive market on the basis of resin type, device structure, substrate, application, end-use, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polyvinyl Acetate
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Silicone
Others
Device Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Edge-Curved
Flat
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Glass
Metal
Poly Carbonate
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Glass
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Mobile Phones
Monitors & Laptop
Tablets
Automotive
Television
Wearable Devices
Outdoor Signage
Electronic Blackboards
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Construction
Aerospace
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Optically Clear Adhesive market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the Optically Clear Adhesive market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
