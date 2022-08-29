North America Protective Clothing Market Overview, Trend, Growth, Size, Share, Key Players, Region-Forecast, 2020-2027

North America protective clothings market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global North America protective clothing market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Fabric Material Type, Application and Geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Rise in investments in R&D activities and increase in demand from end-user industries drive the growth of the North America protective clothing market. However, high initial costs hinder the market growth. Contrarily, surge in demand for phase change materials and multifunctional clothing creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The North America protective clothing market generated $2.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, market projections, key investment pockets, top winning strategies, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the North America protective clothing market based on material type, application, end-use industry, and country.

Based on country, the U.S. contributed to the highest market share with more than four-fifths of the total revenue in 2019, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. Moreover, this country is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes countries including Mexico and Canada.

Based on material type, the aramid & blends segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total share in 2019, and is expected to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the polybenzimidaloe (PBI) segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the thermal segment accounted for the highest market share with more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the biological/radiation segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the North America protective clothing market include Ansell Limited, Glen Raven Inc., DuPont, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Kimberly Clark Corp, Teijin Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, VF Corporation, and 3M Company.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Major end-use industries such as construction, oil & gas, and manufacturing have been affected severely during the Covid-19 pandemic as operations have been halted. This resulted in decrease in demand for protective clothing.

• However, there have been hindrances in manufacturing activities of such apparel due to limited raw material supply, disruptions in distribution, and ban on import and export activities.

• There has been a sudden increase in demand for protecting apparel such as masks, gowns, gloves, and others to ensure safety and prevent contamination.

