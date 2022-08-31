Insights Into The Global Digital Signage Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Signage Global Market Report 2022”, the digital signage market size is expected to grow from $17.33 billion in 2021 to $19.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. According to the digital signage market analysis, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digital signage market is expected to reach $28.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The increasing demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays is significantly driving the growth of the digital signage market.

Key Trends In The Digital Signage Market

Digital signage market trends include technological advancements which are shaping the market. Key players operating in the digital signage market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. Technological advancements in digital signage include new digital signage display designs with enhanced features and software, advanced display technologies such as 3D screens and holographic displays, artificial intelligence, and AR/VR. For instance, in June 2020, HYPERVSN, a UK-based company offering digital signage launched a new holographic digital signage solution using 3D technology. A hologram doctor, holographic marketers for socially distanced retailing, holographic menu displays, and COVID-19 data for information signs are all included in this digital signage.

Overview Of The Digital Signage Market

The digital signage market consists of sales of digital signage hardware and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide public information, internal communication, or share product information. Digital signage is a digital installation that uses display technologies to display multimedia content for advertising, promotions, and brand recognition, conveying internal communication for informational purposes. Digital signage includes hardware, software, and solutions that help to influence consumer experiences, customer behavior, and decision-making.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Standalone Display, Video Wall

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

• By End User: Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadium, Government, Others

• By Geography: The global digital signage market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Leyard Optoelectronic, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Planar Systems Inc, Philips, Keywest Technology, Omnivex Corporation, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ Corporation, BrightSign LLC, and Toshiba.

Digital Signage Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital signage market. The market report analyzes digital signage global market size, digital signage global market growth drivers, digital signage global market segments, digital signage global market major players, digital signage global market growth across geographies, and digital signage global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



