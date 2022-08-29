Metaverse in Healthcare Market 2022, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Metaverse in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Metaverse in Healthcare market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

Metaverse has enabled implementation of therapeutic approaches such as physical therapy, cognitive therapy, support group and rehabilitation using virtual and augmented reality. Metaverse can allow healthcare professionals to properly use patient healthcare information and develop effective therapeutic and treatment approaches. Virtual reality is also being used widely in medical training to train fellow doctors and medical staffs. Augmented reality is used for surgical training of complex procedures and to improve the accuracy and flexibility of the surgeries. Metaverse can also enable surgeons to meet in virtual rooms and collaborate more efficiently for surgeries and consultations. In addition, metaverse can further boost the adoption and effectiveness of teleconsultations and improve patient experience by facilitating virtual consultations and visits.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Metaverse in Healthcare Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

Hardware Segment to Register Significantly Rapid Revenue Growth Rate:

Hardware segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable rapid advancements in hardware technology, growing adoption of AR devices and VR headsets for surgeries and training, and development of haptic devices to offer more enhanced metaverse-focused sensory experiences.

Medical Training & Education Modules Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global over the forecast period attributable to increasing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid integration of AR and VR devices in healthcare sector, technological advancements in AR and VR, and robust presence of metaverse-focused companies in the region.

