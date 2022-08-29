Anti-Corrosion Coating Market to Reach $24.7 billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Growth in construction projects and investments is driving anticorrosion coatings market growth.HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the anti-corrosion coating market size is forecast to reach $24.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. The growing demand of Chlorinated Rubber, Epoxy coating, and Polyurethane-alkyd resin coatings due to growing use for maintenance paints, traffic marking, swimming pool paint, adhesives, and fire retardants further drive the growth of anti-corrosion coating market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the anti-corrosion coating market highlights the following areas -
1. APAC dominated the anticorrosion coatings market with a share of approximately 56% in 2020, owing to growing investments in the infrastructure and construction industry in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan.
2. In oil & gas industry, corrosion in the pipelines or storage system due to reactive chemicals or organic salt in the oil can eventually cause a loss of containment of process fluids or can lead to serious accident affecting workers, environment and economy. Therefore, to reduce the risk of corrosion and safe guard the equipment containing crude oil and protect the whole refinery process, anticorrosion coatings are widely used in this industry.
3. Waterborne technology is gaining popularity, as it possesses low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).
Segmental Analysis:
1. Resin Type segment held the largest share in the anti-corrosion coatings market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through the forecast period.
2. Solvent-borne technology held the largest share of around 45% in the anti-corrosion coatings market in 2020, as these coatings are widely used in several applications and exhibit more toughness among others.
3. Oil & Gas is the dominant application for anticorrosion coatings market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% through the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a tough market that requires tough coatings as constant contact with rough seawater and prolonged exposure to penetrating UV rays threaten to make the life of a coating system short.
4. APAC dominated the anti-corrosion coatings market with a share of approximately 56% in 2019, owning to growing investments in the infrastructure and construction industry in emerging countries such as China, India, and Japan. In 2019, China approved to invest $142 billion in 26 infrastructure projects. In addition, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure in the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the anti-corrosion coatings industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Hempel A/S
3. PPG Industries
4. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
5. AkzoNobel N.V.
