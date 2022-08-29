Global Montelukast Intermediate Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% during 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of Increasing Respiratory Problems Such as Asthma across the Globe – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the “Global Montelukast Intermediate Market” Research Report by Kenneth Research are ORTIN LABORATORIES LIMITED, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, Cipla Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N.V., Oxford Biomedica, MASSACHUSETTS BIOTECHNOLOGY COUNCIL, FinVector Oy, MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Montelukast Intermediate Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers and challenges

Profiling of key market players

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market Size:

The global montelukast intermediate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the worldwide increase in respiratory problems such as asthma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma affected approximately 262 million people in 2019, and 455,000 people died because of it. Moreover, there have been deteriorating effects on the health of people considering the increase in air pollution. WHO data shows that almost all of the global population, breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits and contains high levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposures. Additionally, around 2.4 billion people are exposed to dangerous levels of household air pollution, while using polluting open fires or simple stoves for cooking fueled by kerosene, coal, and biomass, such as wood, animal dung and crop waste. Hence, this is anticipated to be a prime factor to propel the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094780

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market: Key Takeaways

The Asia Pacific region gains the largest portion of the revenue

The asthma application segment to dominate the revenue graph

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies end-user segment remains prominent in the end users segment

Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe to Propel Market Growth

Montelukast is used in drugs for the treatment of asthma, allergic rhinitis, and others, owing to which there has been a surge in the growth of the global montelukast intermediate market. Aged people are more prone to respiratory problems such as asthma. Geriatric population has been increasing notably throughout the years. It was noted that the number and proportion of geriatric population, meaning the people aged 60 years and older in the population was 1 billion in 2019. This number is estimated to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Hence, this is estimated to be a major factor to propel the growth of the global montelukast intermediate market.

In addition to this, pharmaceutical companies have increased their demand for montelukast for the production of drugs, which is also anticipated to contribute to market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rising investments in the R&D activities to continuously bring up more feasible solutions for medical procedures are predicted to propel the global montelukast intermediate market during the forecast period. According to research reports, global research and development spending has more than tripled in real terms since 2000, rising from approximately USD 680 billion to over USD 2.5 trillion in 2019.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Montelukast Intermediate Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/montelukast-intermediate-market/10094780

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market: Regional Overview

The global montelukast intermediate market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Air Pollution to Drive Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of an increase in respiratory illnesses, primarily caused due to the surge in air pollution, and the rise in the number of aged people. Around one third, or 2.2 million of the world’s 7 million premature deaths each year from household and ambient air pollution are in the WHO Western Pacific Region. Furthermore, being exposed to a toxic environment can result in serious health risks such as respiratory problems, asthma, and others. Furthermore, approximately 30 % of the total population in Japan is over 60 years. The aged population is more prone to respiratory problems and hence is expected to increase the growth of the montelukast intermediate market in the region.

Rapid Development in Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Market Growth in the North America Region

The montelukast intermediate market in North America region is estimated to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and better reimbursement policies of insurance companies in the region. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure over the region, and developed healthcare infrastructure are also anticipated to be significant factors to propel the growth of the market in the region. As per the World Bank, healthcare expenditure, considering the total percentage of the GDP in the region, increased from 16.23% in 2018 to 16.32% in 2019.

Get a Sample PDF of Global Montelukast Intermediate Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094780

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market, Segmentation by Application

Allergic Rhinitis

Bronchospasm

Urticaria

Asthma

The asthma segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global montelukast intermediate market over the forecast period owing to the increase in asthma cases. For instance, it was noted in a report by the National Library of Medicine that approximately 300 million people worldwide currently have asthma, and its prevalence increases by 50% every decade. Furthermore, asthma is one of the common prevalent chronic diseases in children, and proper medication can control the symptoms of asthma and allow them to lead a normal life. Moreover, there has been increase in pollution that is contributing to the growth of the asthma segment.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094780

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market, Segmentation by End Users

Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to hold a substantial market share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be accredited to the increasing demand of pharmaceutical companies for montelukast for the production of drugs. Furthermore, rising healthcare spending per capita worldwide is resulting into increasing usage of drugs and hence, it is also estimated to propel the growth of this segment. According to the data by the World Bank, as of 2019, current health expenditure per capita among the global population was USD 1,121.97.

Global montelukast intermediate market is also classified based on type

Global Montelukast Intermediate Market, Segmentation by Type

Good Manufacturing Practice

Non-Good Manufacturing Practice

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global montelukast intermediate market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are ORTIN LABORATORIES LIMITED, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, Cipla Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N.V., Oxford Biomedica, MASSACHUSETTS BIOTECHNOLOGY COUNCIL, FinVector Oy, MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094780

Recent Developments in the Global Montelukast Intermediate Market

In March 2022, the International Pharmaceutical Aerosol Consortium on Regulation & Science has welcomed Lonza Group Ltd. as a member. The business has teamed up with other titans of the sector to enhance inhalation technology.

In June 2020, Themis, a firm that focuses on immunomodulation therapy and vaccines for infectious diseases, has been fully acquired by Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Browse More Related Reports:

Thyroid Disorder Market Analysis by Disorder Type (Hypothyroidism, and Hyperthyroidism); by Treatment Type (Medications, Radioactive Iodine Therapy, and Surgery); by Route of Administration (Oral, and Intravenous); and by End-User (Hospitals, and Clinics)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Service Provider (Clinic-Based, Hospital-Based, and Independent Laboratories); and by Test Type (Hematology, Human & Tumor Genetics, Cytology, Immunology, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation by Type (General/Conventional, Safety, and Pre-Filled Syringes); by Syringe Tip (Luer-Lock, Slip, Eccentric, and Catheter Syringe Tips); by Application (Immunization, and Therapeutic Injections, and Others); by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

Medical Nutrition Market Analysis by Product Type (Enteral, Oral Supplements, and Parenteral Nutrition); by End Users (Pediatric, and Adult Nutrition); and by Distribution Channels (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, and E-commerce Websites)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Laparoscopy Devices Market Analysis by Application (Gynecological, Urological, General, Bariatric, and Other Surgery); by End Users (Ambulatory, Hospital, and Clinic); and by Product (Robotic Assisted Systems, Laparoscopes, Hand Access Instruments, Energy Systems, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609