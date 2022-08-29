Nutraceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $4,651 million by 2026| CAGR of 7.1% - IndustryARC
Europe dominated the Nutraceuticals Market with major share of 42.6% in 2020.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Nutraceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $4,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over 2021-2026. Nutraceuticals is a substance that may be considered food or amino acid part of a food that offers medical or health benefits, encompassing prevention and treatment of disease. Nutraceuticals may range from isolated nutrients, herbal products, dietary supplements, functional food, probiotics, and processed food ingredients.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Nutraceuticals Market highlights the following areas -
1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Nutraceuticals Market.
2. Growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness regarding nutraceuticals with the growth in the aging population are enhancing the growth of the Nutraceuticals Market.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Nutraceuticals Market report.
4. Growing expenses and strict regulations is set to create hurdles for the Nutraceuticals Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Nutraceuticals Market based on product type can be further segmented into Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements. The functional beverages segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020 owing to rising consumer interest in functional beverages as a result of the health benefits, performance coupled with the increasing working population.
2. Nutraceuticals Market based on source can be further segmented into Animal, Plant and Microbial. The plant segment registers for the highest nutraceuticals market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the fact that there’s been a real shift and growth in the consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition.
3. According to the Food and Health Survey of American consumers from the International Food Information Council Foundation, more than 70% participants said they perceived from plant sources as healthy in 2019.
4. Europe dominated the Nutraceuticals Market with major share of 42.6% in 2020. This is owing to increasing aging populations in the countries like U.K., France, Spain, Italy, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Nutraceuticals industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
2. BASF SE
3. Cargill
4. Nestle S.A.
5. Groupe Danone S.A.
