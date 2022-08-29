Methanol Market is expected Analysis, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Size, Developments, Future Forecast and Is Projected to Reach USD 41.43 Billion By 2029

Growing interest in clean-burning fuels and regulatory changes are driving new applications for methanol as a fuel, thanks to its lower emissions. Methanol is gaining popularity as a maritime fuel because of its environmental benefits, global availability, economic competitiveness, and successful and safe use

Global Methanol Market was valued at USD 29.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.43 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Over recent years, clean fuels have gained a lot of traction. For environmental reasons, the usage of low-emission fuels has risen dramatically. During the assessment period, the use of methanol as a component in clean fuels might be a major development driver for the global methanol market.

Methanol , also known as methyl alcohol, wood spirit, or wood alcohol, is the most basic member of the alcohol family of chemical molecules. Methanol is now made by mixing carbon monoxide gas with hydrogen directly in the presence of a catalyst. Traditionally, it was made by distilling wood in a harmful manner.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities

Expansion of Production Capabilities and Inclination towards Low-emission Fuels

Furthermore, key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capabilities to meet growing market demand and extend profitable opportunities to the market players in 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increased interest in low-emission fuels will further expand the future growth of the methanol market .

Some of the major players operating in the Methanol market are:

Methanex Corporation (Canada)

Proman (Switzerland)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (China)

ZPCIR (Iran)

Celanese Corporation (Texas)

BASF SE (Germany)

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S)

OCI N.V. (Netherlands)

Metafrax Group (Russia)

SIPCHEM Company (Saudi Arabia)

Recent Development

In March 2021, Fairway Methanol LLC, which was formed through a 50-50 partnership between Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Mitsui & Co., Ltd, has decided to expand its facilities in order to increase methanol production (up to 130,000 tonnes per year) by purchasing and effectively utilising CO2 emitted from nearby plants (up to 180,000 tonnes per year).

In July 2021, Methanex Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced that they have reached an agreement on Key Commercial Terms for the purchase and sale of an equity holding in Methanex's Waterfront Shipping (WFS) subsidiary and the formation of a strategic partnership. For USD145 million, MOL will purchase a 40% minority stake in WFS. WFS will continue to operate as a significant component of Methanex's worldwide supply chain capabilities, with Methanex holding the remaining 60% majority stake.

Global Methanol Market Scope

The methanol market is segmented on the basis of type, derivatives, sub- derivatives and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Natural Gas

Coal

Derivatives

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

MTBE

MMA

Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel

DME

TAME

DMT

MTO/MTP

Sub-Derivatives

Gasoline additives

Olefins

UF/PF resins

VAM, Polyacetals

MDI

PTA

Acetate Esters

Acetic anhydride

Fuels

End-Use Industry

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Paints and Coatings

Agriculture

Methanol Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The methanol market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, derivatives, sub- derivatives and end-use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the methanol market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the presence of key manufacturers within the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the shift of consumer preference toward sustainable fuels in the region.

Key Questions Answered in This Report: –

How has this market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key product types available in this market?

Which are the major application areas in the market?

What are the key distribution channels in the global market?

What are the key regions in this market?

What are the price trends?

What are the various stages in the value chain of this industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

Our Report Offers

Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of top industry players

Strategic recommendations for new entrants

All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 8 years

Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast

Competitive landscaping of major general trends

Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments

Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends

