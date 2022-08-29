The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Health Care Quality and Patient Safety

ABQAURP is proud to announce the 45th Anniversary of ABQAURP's dedication to its mission to improve the quality of care provided to the public through the fields of Health Care Quality and Management and Patient Safety.

NEW PORT RICHIE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is proud to announce that October 2022 marks the 45th Anniversary of ABQAURP's dedication to Health Care Quality and Management and Patient Safety.

It is with appreciation and gratitude that ABQAURP honors those who have contributed not only to the association, but also to the Health Care Quality and Patient Safety movements. Fellows, Diplomates, and Professional Members lead the way, seeking continuous improvement and solutions to provide safe, high-quality care.

Although ABQAURP's programs have evolved over forty-five years, the mission in support of health care quality and the dedication and compassionate spirit of those guiding it has never changed! Within the organization's first five years, accreditation was earned from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). ABQAURP continually improved its CME program, achieving Accreditation with Commendation through March 2025.

Quality Assurance and Utilization Review (QA/UR) Certification launched in 1987 as an innovative and voluntary program, just as the quality movement shifted with the decades into the 90s. Later recognizing the need to address the whole care continuum, the Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification evolved to incorporate more elements of quality management and patient safety initiatives.

HCQM Certification continues to validate health care professionals' knowledge, education, and training. Everyone deserves the finest care each time they visit their health care professional. ABQAURP strives to provide a national standard for education and HCQM Certification and the evolution of a safer, more efficient, and cost effective health system.

HCQM-certified health care leaders effectively address patient safety, rising costs, inappropriate services, and unnecessary readmissions with accountability by demonstrating their understanding of quality techniques and tools to reduce medical errors, ensure patient safety, eliminate waste and unnecessary services, and avoid potentially harmful delays in care.

ABQAURP's commitment to these issues will shape the future as certification and education continue to promote health care quality and patient safety throughout the health care field.

Come celebrate! ABQAURP's Board of Directors and staff are pleased to welcome health care professionals worldwide to the 45th anniversary beginning with the Annual Health Care Quality & Patient Safety Conference and Networking Reception celebrating this milestone on October 6-7 in Clearwater Beach, FL. Conference details can be found at: http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.

Take Pride! Diplomates should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and the credential they have earned. In the coming weeks, ABQAURP will be rolling out a digital credential for Diplomates to use to promote their accomplishment. One deserving member will also be honored through the presentation of the bi-annual CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award, applications will be accepted beginning September 1.

Celebrating 45 years of excellence in Health Care Quality Management and Patient Safety, ABQAURP is a premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

