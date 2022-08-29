Industrial 3D Printing Market Expected to Reach $107.7 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial 3D printing market generated $15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $107.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth study of key investment pockets, dynamic market trends, regional landscape, top segments, value chain, and competitive scenario. The report is a vital source of information for new entrants, leading market players, stakeholders, and investors in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15 billion Market Size in 2031 $107.7 billion CAGR 21.9% No. of Pages in Report 398 Segments Covered Component, Technology, End-User, and Region. Drivers Growing demand for customization of products to gain competitive edge Rapid increase in adoption of multiple materials for printing Opportunities Surge in applications of several industries Improved manufacturing processes Restrains High cost related to 3D printing Requirement of skilled professionals

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic negatively affected the market due to strict lockdown regulations and prolonged lockdown across several companies. The lockdown disrupted the supply chain and dearth of the workforce hampered the manufacturing of 3D printing materials.

The major market players in the industry witnessed huge slowdown due to shortage of skilled workers to develop 3D printing solutions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global industrial 3D printing market based on component, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the stereolithography (SLA) segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the aerospace and defense segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global industrial 3D printing market analyzed in the research include 3D Systems, Autodesk Inc., Arcam Ab (General Electric), Envisiontec Inc., Canon Inc., ExOne Company, Eos GmbH., General Electric Company, GE Additive, HOGANAS AB, HP Inc., Materialise, OPTOMEC INC., Organovo Holdings Inc., Protolabs, SLM Solutions, Stratasys Ltd. and Voxeljet AG.

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial 3D printing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the industrial 3d printing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing industrial 3D printing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the industrial 3d printing market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industrial 3d printing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, industrial 3D printing market forecast and market growth strategies.

Industrial 3D Printing Market Key Segments:

By Component:

By Technology:

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Others

By End-User:

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

