Iranian Immigrant Writes Memoir About Overcoming Hardship and Finding Purpose Through Spiritual Connection

Many people dream of coming to the United States to make a better life for themselves and their families. In "Angel Nightingale: A Nurse's Journey of Healing with Angels," registered nurse and spiritual healer Soodabeh Mokry traces her life in Iran, her immigration to the United States, and her work with angels and spiritual healing in her own personal experience and those she connected with through her nursing career.

"My journey started 33 years ago, when I saw a vision of my brother's death," said Mokry. "I didn't understand it at the time, but now I know that my brother's sacrifice allowed me to be a messenger for peace, love and compassion."

At age 30, she escaped Iran with her two young children to join her husband in the United States. The union did not last, and she found herself on an odyssey to learn English, earn her nursing degree and uncover her purpose in a foreign country. Her search for answers led to a discovery of peace and connection with angels, herself and others.

"I was guided to write the book by my angels," Mokry said. "I want to inspire people to have hope, believe in their dreams and bring more light and love into the world."

Mokry hopes her story provides inspiration and empowerment to readers to believe in themselves and their dreams; to realize they are not bound by any circumstances, and that the power to create and manifest the life they want is within them.

About the author

Soodabeh Mokry is a RN, Certified Hypnotherapist and Certified Angle Intuitive Practitioner. She has been working as a nurse for 40 years. Mokry moved to America from Iran more than 30 years ago. She is currently helping her clients in her private practice using energy healing, aromatherapy, angelic healing and hypnotherapy. To learn more, visit soodabehmokry.com.

