Herozona Foundation Announces Board of Directors Update

Co-founder Aaron Bare Steps Down to Pursue Global Digital Transformation Role

Aaron Bare, co-founder of the HeroZona Foundation and author of the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and number one Amazon bestselling book "Exponential Theory: The Power of Thinking Big", has announced he will officially step down from his role on the nonprofit's board of directors and will no longer teach at Arizona State University. Over the last 10 years, Bare has helped HeroZona grow into a powerhouse that serves the community in a variety of ways. Bare has also lectured and is a former entrepreneur-in-residence at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, WP Carey Business School, Fulton School of Engineering, School for Health Solutions, and Skysong Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

Bare is now transitioning into a new role as the new Kin + Carta Digital Transformation Director, which is a B-Corp certified global digital transformation business building a world that works better for everyone. He will continue to partner with the local community, advise several Arizona companies, be part of a leadership team to launch a global venture studio, and collaborate with Alan "AP" Powell in a variety of ways.

"It's been an honor to serve the community and create a lasting impact with HeroZona and AP," Bare said. "I look forward to taking a step back and allowing fresh perspectives to flourish on the board. I am in awe of what AP has built and how he continues to inspire. He is a once-in-a-generation leader who can innovate. It has been one of the best experiences in my life to serve with him, to help support his vision and to help the foundation grow."

Bare co-founded HeroZona with Powell, the chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances and U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, in 2011. HeroZona has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, a community giveback event in its tenth year of providing underserved families with more than 80,000 backpacks and school supplies. The duo also created The Bridge Forum in 2015, a series that helped lead the discussion on police/community relations through conversations to understand different perspectives, attitudes and beliefs. The Bridge Forum held more than 20 panels that covered systemic issues, mental health, hiring, training, opportunities in service, and veteran issues.

In 2020, Bare assisted Powell as he responded to the need for COVID-19 testing and launched the largest testing site in the country. Following the opening of life-saving locations, they also launched the OneCommunity Initiative to combat coronavirus in conjunction with more than 100 community organizations. Under this initiative, HeroZona partnered with Equality Health Foundation to create more than 500 vaccination events, which helped immunized 100,000 underserved community members. Next was the Blue Zones initiative in South Phoenix, a project that will help to build a healthier and happier place to live, work, and thrive. Bare will continue to be involved with Blue Zones as an advisor to Equality Health Foundation and is excited to help make it a reality in South Phoenix. He also plans to continue his work as a mental health advocate for the community.

Other experiences the Herozona Foundation is creating include Celebrate Arizona, Black Caucus Brunch, Herozona National Veterans Business Summit, My Brother's Keeper, the Honor Walk, Veterans Reach to Teach, and Play It Forward.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity and platform HeroZona provided me with," Bare said. "I am excited to continue my work in diverse ways and focus on helping leaders think bigger in my new role. I am also confident in the new board members who will be announced this fall for HeroZona."

Bare, a world traveler who has traveled to nearly 100 countries, started his technology career at Accenture and went on to develop more than 100 websites, software projects, and apps at his award-winning digital agency, Buzz Mouth. He now helps Fortune 500 companies move to the cloud and take advantage of exponential technologies as defined in his book in "Exponential Theory."

"The cloud is the most transformational enabler for the future and embracing it is the biggest competitive advantage," said Bare.

Kin + Carta's vision aligns with Bare's to focus on digital transformation while thinking about people, the planet, and profit. In addition to his work with Kin + Carta, Bare continues to spread the principles of his book, including ideas such as his 7 Universal Truths, Thrivability, the Rhodium Rule, and Mars-Shots.

For more information about Aaron Bare visit aaronbare.com or more information on his book, visit ExponentialTheory.com.

About Aaron Bare

Aaron Bare leads digital transformation projects for Fortune 500 companies and is a Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and #1 Amazon Bestselling Author of Exponential Theory; the Power of Thinking Big (X-Theory). Aaron is a Change Agent, a Strategic Facilitator, "A Human Profit Center," that has facilitated innovation and strategy in over 90 countries and all 50 States working with Global 100 companies and Venture Backed Startups.

Aaron was EIR at Thunderbird Global School of Management and Singularity University at NASA Ames. He also holds a Global MBA from Thunderbird and an International MA from Indiana University. For more information about Aaron Bare visit aaronbare.com.

About Herozona Foundation

The Herozona Foundation empowers our Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. We work with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to our future generations and under-served communities. Herozona‘s focuses on creating experiences including Celebrate Arizona Black Caucus Brunch, Herozona National Veterans Business Summit, the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, My Brother's Keeper, the Bridge Forum, Phoenix Tools 4 School, Honor Walk, Veterans Reach to Teach, and Play It Forward. For more information visit http://www.herozona.org.

