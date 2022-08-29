Appcast and Love's Travel Stops to Share Expert Insight to Help Recruiters Prepare for Seasonal Hiring Demands During Live Webinar

Competitive labor market adds additional obstacles to meet hiring goals for the upcoming holiday season; Appcast's webinar aims to help recruiters navigate these challenges.

Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar to share strategies to prepare for upcoming seasonal hiring demands with talent acquisition leaders. In today's tight labor market, where recruiters already struggle to fill open positions, the surge in seasonal hiring demand creates additional challenges to ensure proper staffing this holiday season. A panel of recruiting experts from both Appcast and Love's Travel Stops will discuss proven tactics to make seasonal hiring more manageable this year.

How to improve the apply process to create a candidate-friendly experience

Tips for writing job descriptions that highlight the benefits of seasonal work

How to create a job advertising budget that will help meet goals efficiently

What technology is most effective for high-volume hiring needs

How Appcast customers have leveraged these best practices to meet their seasonal hiring goals

Kyle Leigh, vice president, programmatic strategy at Appcast

Jacqueline Antworth, director, customer success at Appcast

Brandon Luiszer, senior manager, TA at Love's Travel Stops

Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/how-to-prepare-for-seasonal-hiring-in-2022-website

Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.

