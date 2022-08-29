PopReach Reports Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

On a pro-forma consolidated basis1, the Company delivered $22.1M in revenue, representing 18.1% year over year and 15.5% sequential quarterly growth, a net loss of $1.7M, and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $2.9M

(All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") POPR POPRF is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Selected quarterly highlights on an unreviewed and unaudited pro-forma consolidated basis 1

Revenue of $22.1M for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 , a $3.0M increase or 15.5% sequential growth from the three month period ended March 31, 2022

Revenue increased by 18.1% year-over-year from the three months ended June 30, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2.9M for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 , a $1.0M increase or 50.4% sequential growth from the three-month period ended March 31, 2022

Net loss of $1.7M for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 , compared to a net loss of $0.5M for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022

Cash as at June 30, 2022 was $10.4M , with total debt outstanding of $25.0M

Significant developments for the three months ended June 30, 2022

On April 28, 2022 , the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction (the " Transaction ") with Federated Foundry Limited (" Federated ", formerly 2810735 Ontario Inc.)

On April 18, 2022 , the Company entered into a credit agreement with Bank of Montreal for $33M in senior secured credit facilities (the " Credit Facility ") in order to consolidate debt, including debt assumed on closing of the Transaction, under a single lender; these new facilities are expected to significantly lower the Company's cost of capital, and support its mergers and acquisitions growth strategy via up to an additional $15M acquisition line

, the Company entered into a credit agreement with Bank of for in senior secured credit facilities (the " ") in order to consolidate debt, including debt assumed on closing of the Transaction, under a single lender; these new facilities are expected to significantly lower the Company's cost of capital, and support its mergers and acquisitions growth strategy via up to an additional acquisition line On May 12, 2022 , the Company closed the Credit Facility, and paid off its prior senior secured credit facilities in their entirety as well as all debt assumed by the Company upon completion of the Transaction

Management Commentary

"I'm very pleased with the consolidated pro-forma performance of PopReach and Federated for the quarter. Collectively, we've delivered double digit quarter-over-quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth at more meaningful scale, with a diversified portfolio of complimentary assets in the digital media eco-system," said Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach. "Our media services businesses, which are tied to digital advertising growth, and our content business, which leverages our deep domain expertise in mobile games, are driving our organic performance. We are now gearing up for the launch of PAYDAY: Crime War this fall, which represents an additional catalyst in our multi-pronged approach to generate profitable growth."

Added Christopher Locke, President of PopReach "Our platform is allowing us to evaluate investments across a broader set of opportunities as we look to consolidate assets across the digital media industry. Over the past several months, we've seen increasingly favourable M&A market conditions that have allowed us to continue to build a healthy acquisition pipeline. This provides additional fuel for our strategy to drive compelling investment returns, even within a volatile macroeconomic backdrop."

Selected Unreviewed and Unaudited Pro-Forma Consolidated Financial Information

The following table sets out certain unreviewed and unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial information had: 1) the Transaction been consummated at the beginning of the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022; and 2) Federated had acquired Notify AI, LLC ("Notify AI"), Q1Media, Inc. ("Q1Media"), and Crucial Interactive Holdings Inc. ("Contobox"), at the beginning of the same three month periods.

Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited Three months

ended June 30,

2022 Three months

ended March 31,

2022 QoQ

Growth

Three months

ended June 30,

2021 YoY

Growth















Revenue $22,056 $19,095 15.5 %

$18,676

18.1 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $2,850 $1,894 50.4 %

$2,868

(0.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA2 Margin 12.9 % 9.9 %



15.4 %



Net Income (Loss) $(1,704) $(549) --

$2,715

--

















Under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") 3, Federated is deemed to be the acquirer of the Company in the Transaction, and as such the consolidated interim financial statements are a continuation of the financial statements of Federated. The consolidated interim financial statements that have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com include consolidation of Federated for the entire three and nine month periods ending June 30, 2022, and include PopReach from April 28, 2022 (the date of the Transaction) through the end of the period ending June 30, 2022.

The following tables reconcile the financial information presented in PopReach's financial statements filed for the periods listed below, and in Management's Discussion and Analyses filed for the same periods (such financial information being referred to herein as, "As Reported"), to the selected unreviewed and unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial information provided below ("Pro-Forma").

Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited

As Reported Three months ended



Pro-Forma adjustments



Pro-Forma Three months ended



June 30,











June 30,



2022











2022 Revenue

$ 20,688



$ 1,368



$ 22,056 Net income (loss)



(1,443)





(261)





(1,704) Adjusted EBITDA2



2,810





40





2,850























Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited

As Reported Three months ended



Pro-Forma adjustments



Pro-Forma Three months ended



March 31,











March 31,



2022











2022 Revenue

$ 14,480



$ 4,615



$ 19,095 Net income (loss)



(820)





271





(549) Adjusted EBITDA2



1,017





877





1,894























Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited

As Reported Three months ended



Pro-Forma adjustments



Pro-Forma Three months ended



June 30,











June 30,



2021











2021 Revenue

$ —



$ 18,676



$ 18,676 Net income (loss)



(75)





2,789





2,715 Adjusted EBITDA2



(104)





2,972





2,868

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information to assess its financial performance. These measures, which it believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to evaluate its performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA".

Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-IFRS measure of financial performance. The presentation of this non-IFRS financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. Company management defines Adjusted EBITDA as IFRS Net income (loss) adding back finance costs, income taxes, depreciation amortization, gain/loss on disposal of assets and extinguishment of loans, fair value gain/loss on financial liabilities and contingent consideration, and excludes discontinued operations and the effects of significant items of income and expenditure which may have an impact on the quality of earnings, such as impairments where the impairment is the result of an isolated, non-recurring event. It also excludes the effects of equity-settled share-based payments, foreign exchange gains/losses, changes in deferred revenues, changes in deferred cost of sales, and other extraordinary one-time expenses.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess its operating performance on a cash basis before the impact of non-cash and extraordinary one-time items.

The following table presents the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for each period:





As Reported - for the three months ended Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (1,443)

$ (820)

$ (75) Add:











Finance costs

673

688

21 Income tax expense (recovery)

(356)

(672)

— Depreciation and amortization

2,396

1,718

— Fair value adjustment - contingent

consideration

—

—

— Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities

(5)

—

(28) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

—

—

— Loss on extinguishment of loan

1,217

—

— Share-based compensation expense

131

—

— Change in deferred revenue of in-app

purchases

(62)

—

— Change in deferred cost of sales

(100)

—

— Extraordinary one-time expenses

469

518

— Foreign exchange gain

(110)

(37)

(22) Non-recurring income

—

(378)

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,810

$ 1,017

$ (104)





Pro-Forma - for the three months ended Figures in thousands of US Dollars Unaudited

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ (1,704)

$ (549)

$ 2,715 Add:











Finance costs

744

876

244 Income tax expense (recovery)

(347)

(643)

103 Depreciation and amortization

2,575

2,278

525 Fair value adjustment - contingent

consideration

—

—

— Fair value loss (gain) on financial liabilities

(93)

(341)

(1,311) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

—

—

(4) Loss on extinguishment of loan

1,217

—

— Share-based compensation expense

148

51

73 Change in deferred revenue of in-app

purchases

(42)

(160)

226 Change in deferred cost of sales

(98)

(45)

(140) Extraordinary one-time expenses

594

805

437 Foreign exchange gain

(144)

—

— Non-recurring income

—

(378)

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,850

$ 1,894

$ 2,868

Financial Statements and MD&A

PopReach's Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same periods, are posted on its corporate website at www.popreach.com and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com .

