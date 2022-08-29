Quebec-born entrepreneur to make significant gift to McGill University

The largest-ever gift to a faculty of education in Canada will focus on optimal health, not disease, by advancing sports science through elite human performance

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A gift from a Quebec-born entrepreneur will launch an exciting venture for McGill's Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education in the Faculty of Education, ushering in a new era of world-leading research and discovery in sports science, with the long-term goal of improving elite human performance, and promoting healthier living across the human lifespan.

What:

Announcement at the Faculty Club at McGill University

When:

August 31, 2022, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

Arrival time: 2:15 PM ET

Announcement 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Reception 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

Where:

The Faculty Club, 3450 McTavish Street, Montreal

Who:

The identity of the donor and the gift will be revealed the morning of August 31. Participants include:

Student elite athletes are available for interviews. Media representatives are invited to attend demonstrations of student athletes engaged in clinical exercises using research equipment following the press conference.

