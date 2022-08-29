MEDIA ADVISORY - CANCELED - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont, Quebec, and the Honourable Patrizia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, Quebec, will make a funding announcement to raise awareness about the new conversion therapy offences in the Criminal Code and the rights of 2SLGBTQ+ sexual assault survivors in Quebec.

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022

Location: 407 St-Laurent Blvd.,

First Floor

Montreal, Quebec

Time: 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada